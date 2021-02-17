Joe Neguse elected to chair subcommittee on national parks, forests and public lands

Colorado experienced a historic 2020 wildfire season, with the three largest fires in state history all occurring in the last year.

Chelsea Self, Post Independent

On Wednesday, Congressman Joe Neguse’s office announced that the he was elected to serve as chair of the U.S. House Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands.

Neguse will replace Congresswoman Deb Haaland, who previously chaired the subcommittee, as she leaves to serve as the next secretary of the Department of the Interior.

Neguse, who serves Vail, parts of Avon and other areas of Eagle County, is the first Coloradan to hold the position, and the first African-American to serve in the role since the committee was formed 215 years ago.

“I’m so honored to be elected Chair of the National Parks, Forests and Public Lands Subcommittee as we begin critical work to preserve our public lands, restore our forests and protect our communities from record-breaking wildfires,” Neguse said in a news release. “Colorado is home to diverse and rich ecosystems, and treasured public lands that make up over 36% of our state, including 12 national forests. Our state’s robust outdoor recreation economy also inextricably links Colorado’s lands with our economic growth. As a result, the issues discussed in this Subcommittee have a profound impact on the health and safety of Coloradans, our local economies and every aspect of our environment. For Coloradans to have a voice as our Subcommittee takes up issues surrounding public land preservation, environmental sustainability and wildfire mitigation is absolutely crucial. I look forward to the work ahead for our climate, our lands and for Colorado.”

As chair of the subcommittee, Neguse intends to pursue a “bold and comprehensive agenda” to protect America’s public lands, and will work closely with the Biden Administration and Haaland. In the early days of his tenure, he plans to shepherd a public lands package through the U.S. House of Representatives. He also plans to introduce legislation to establish a 21st Century Conservation Corps and champion major investments in wildfire mitigation, resiliency and recovery in the wake of devastating wildfires in Colorado.

Neguse’s priorities include: