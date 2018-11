The juicy twist of this NFL trade that sent Thomas packing: He's off to Houston, but will be back soon, wearing a Texans jersey this weekend, as D.T. lines up against his old teammates during a game in Denver.

Will Broncos Country cheer for the name on the front of the jersey? Or the back?

"I hope D.T. lights them up for 150 yards and a couple touchdowns," said Karl Hahn, born and raised a Broncomaniac in Denver.

Game on.

Read the full story via The Denver Post.