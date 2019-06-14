John Hickenlooper, Bernie Sanders trade barbs over Twitter — sort of

Leave it to John Hickenlooper and Bernie Sanders to produce the most polite Twitter spat of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

On Thursday, after the former Colorado governor aimed his rhetorical howitzer at Sanders and socialism at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., the Vermont senator responded with a tweet of a speech by former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

My response to Gov. Hickenlooper: pic.twitter.com/2kauSn4csC — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 13, 2019

Hickenlooper then replied: “FDR is one of my heroes, a great Democrat, and a fellow governor with a record of accomplishment. See you at the debate, Senator!”

FDR is one of my heroes, a great Democrat, and a fellow governor with a record of accomplishment. See you at the debate, Senator! https://t.co/9TiaJmPKmm — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) June 14, 2019

The back-and-forth comes on the same day the Democratic National Committee announced Hickenlooper, Sanders and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet qualified for the first presidential primary debates June 26 and 27.

The two Coloradans and Sanders are among a field of 20 Democratic presidential hopefuls who will appear in the debates.

