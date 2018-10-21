Johnny Meyers Fire 90 percent contained as of Sunday, Oct. 21

As of Sunday afternoon, Oct. 21, crews battling the Johnny Meyers Fire 2 miles north of Sweetwater Lake northwest of Dotsero reported 90 percent containment.

The fire started Thursday, Oct. 18, and the cause is under investigation. Sixteen total personnel have been called to fight the fire that burned 88 acres.

There was no new growth on Sunday, and some resources demobilized Saturday night as the remaining firefighters will continue to secure, patrol and mop up containment lines. Firefighters and one helicopter will also work to extinguish hot spots.

Some smoldering and smoke still exists within the perimeter of the fire and smoke may be visible until the fire area receives rain or snow.

No closures are in place.