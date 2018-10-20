Johnny Meyers Fire is now 75% contained

The Johnny Meyers fire north of Dotsero has reached 75% containment at 88 acres, according to a press release from the Upper Colorado River fire Management Unit.

Good progress continues to be made on the Johnny Meyers Fire; the fire has not grown in size since the initial start date on Oct. 18. Today, crews will focus on securing, patrolling and mopping up containment lines built around the north, west and south edges of the fire. Some smoldering hot spots remain within the perimeter of the fire and firefighters are seeking out and extinguishing the hot spots when it is safe to do so.

On the eastern perimeter, the fire continues to burn and smolder in a small aspen patch of dead and downed trees located on steep terrain. Crews will work to build containment line on this eastern edge while working in coordination with a helicopter to drop water and cool hot spots.

"Smoke may be visible in the coming days from the hot spots smoldering within the perimeter of the fire," said Rick Truex, Acting District Ranger. "Likely, it will take another wave of precipitation to cool off the interior and smoldering aspen patch. We continue to ask the public to avoid the area for their safety while crews work."

The UCR and White River National Forest would like to extend a thank you to the following responders and partners for their support during the Johnny Meyers Fire response: Gypsum Fire Protection District, Vail Fire, Vail Public Safety Communication Center, Summit Fire and EMS, and Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District.

No evacuations or closures are in place, however the public is asked to avoid the area for public and firefighter safety as suppression operations are ongoing.