Join Duchess Ride for All Girls Skate Day on July 28

When: Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What: All Girls Skateboard Day with Duchess Ride (boys allowed, too).

The ladies of Duchess Ride are teaching young girls to cultivate tenacity, camaraderie and creativity through board sports — such as snowboarding and skateboarding.

On Saturday, July 28, Duchess Ride is presenting a free All Girls Skateboard Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with intro lessons beginning at 11 a.m. — boys are welcome, too. In partnership with WECMRD, the event will take place at the Edwards skate park.

In addition to skate lessons, the All Girls Skateboard Day will include free hot dogs, snacks, games, prizes and other fun with local companies Weston Snowboards, WECMRD and others.

During the summer, Duchess Ride puts on all-girls skateboard camps for all ability levels ages 9-14. The next skate camp takes place Aug. 6-9, from 1 to 4 p.m. and costs $99.

For more information about Duchess Ride and to sign up your daughter to join the ladies, visit http://www.duchessride.org.

ABOUT DUCHESS RIDE

The story of Duchess Ride stems from different backgrounds, age spans and styles. But the common thread is a passion for board sports — and the founders of Duchess Ride "crew'ed" up and never looked back.

Behind three powerful local women, Duchess Ride helps young girls gain confidence with a crew of their own, learning to snowboard or skate along the way.

Together they know dreams are possible, but they don't just happen.

For more information and to support Duchess Ride, visit http://www.duchessride.org.