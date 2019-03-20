Jonny Moseley to emcee Lindsey Vonn Foundation Big Hair Prom Affair on March 29 in Vail

It can get lonely by yourself in starting gates atop ski runs across the world. Now retired, Lindsey Vonn is partnering with ski legend and TV personality Jonny Moseley for the Lindsey Vonn Foundation Big Hair Prom Affair. The event on Friday, March 29, is a fundraiser to benefit Vonn and her foundation's mission of building confidence and grit in the next generation.

To date, the Lindsey Vonn Foundation has given more than $83,000 in scholarships ranging from after-school help, leadership conferences for medicine and health care to dancing, figure skating lessons and traveling abroad.

Moseley, — Olympic gold medalist, the man to ski into his monologue on “Saturday Night Live,” host of “America Ninja Warrior,” MTV’s "The Challenge" and Warren Miller Films — will be emceeing the event at Four Seasons Vail from 7 to 11 p.m.

Live auction items will include:

A chance to work out with Vonn and receive a custom workout from her trainer

A VIP package to the 2020 races in Kitzbuhel

A David Gonzalez live painting

A chance to become Vonn's Prom King, including photos and a first dance as well as access to the after-party.

Other auction items include a signed Steve Young football; Beats headphones and custom ski poles signed by Vonn.

Tickets to the Lindsey Vonn Foundation Big Hair Prom Affair are $300. VIP after-party tickets are $500. Party packs are available. Visit http://www.lindseyvonnfoundation.org for more information and to purchase tickets.