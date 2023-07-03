Judge grants Vail immediate possession of Vail Resorts’ owned site in East Vail

On Friday, June 30, Eagle County District Court Chief Judge Paul Dunkelman issued an order ruling in favor of the town of Vail in its immediate possession hearing against Vail Resorts.

The judge’s order grants the town’s motion for immediate possession for the East Vail site, determining that the town had the authority to condemn the site, that the town is taking the site for a public use and purpose and that there is a necessity for the town to acquire the property.

In his order, Dunkelman writes that this case has been “pitted as the critical need for workforce housing versus the critical need to protect wildlife habitat,” with both parties acknowledging the importance of both needs as well as their obligation to address these needs.

“Despite these acknowledgments, the Town and Vail Resorts have been unable to work together to jointly focus on addressing these needs and meeting these obligations, at least as to the Subject Property,” Dunkelman wrote. “Instead of meeting their responsibilities and addressing workforce housing and protection of wildlife habitat in a responsible fashion, the Town and Vail Resorts have chosen to defer this decision to the Court. While this is their right, it is also a failure on the part of the Town and Vail Resorts.”

In a statement, Vail Resorts’ spokesperson John Plack said that the company respects the “Court’s decision and appreciate the Court highlighting issues that made this a challenging process.”

However, he added that Vail Resorts is “disappointed in this outcome and that the Town of Vail chose to take this action, to condemn our private land, and eliminate an approved affordable workforce housing project after collaborating with our company for years to get this project approved.”

“This community desperately needs affordable housing options. While having the Town fully reverse its position on this collaboration presents challenges, we will continue to advocate for our employees and seek housing solutions through community collaboration,” Plack wrote.

The order comes down over a month after the three-day immediate possession hearing took place in May.

During the trial, the town of Vail sought to prove its authority to condemn the land. It argued that it is taking the land to serve a public purpose, that the site is necessary for the area’s bighorn sheep herd as “critical” habitat, and that it acted in good faith to acquire the property but failed.

Vail Resorts argued that the town acted in bad faith, that it treated this site differently than other developments in the area, that the site is “poor habitat” for the sheep, and that it did not seek to acquire the site for the sheep, but rather, had ulterior motives to attempt to acquire the land.

The trial came after nearly a year of back and forth between the town and corporation over the much-contested East Vail site, which kicked off in May 2022 when the Vail Town Council voted to condemn the site, citing concerns over the critical role the site plays as a winter habitat for the area’s herd of bighorn sheep.

Following this order, the next steps are for the town to deposit $12 million “for the town of Vail to take possession of the subject property until compensation is finally ascertained for the taking of the subject property.”

Then, in September, the district court will hold a valuation hearing to determine the compensation owed to Vail Resorts for the Booth Heights parcel.