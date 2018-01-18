Judge Rachel Olguin-Fresquez replaces Judge Sullivan in Eagle County court

EAGLE — A Clear Creek County judge will fill the vacancy left by the Honorable Katharine T. Sullivan's resignation last month.

Judge Rachel Olguin-Fresquez will preside over Eagle County Court, based in Eagle, for Colorado's four-county 5th Judicial District — Eagle, Lake, Summit and Clear Creek counties.

Gov. John Hickenlooper announced Olguin-Fresquez' appointment Wednesday afternoon. Sullivan moved to the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., to lead the department's fight against violence against women.

Olguin-Fresquez has been a County Court judge in Clear Creek County since she was appointed in 2006, handling both criminal and civil cases.

Before she was appointed to the bench, Olguin-Fresquez was a deputy district attorney in the 5th Judicial District from 1999-2006. The Colorado native earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Colorado in 1991, with a degree in sociology and education. She taught kindergarten through second grade for three years before attending Tulane University School of Law, where she earned her law degree in 1998.

She begins her new job immediately.

About Judge Olguin-Fresquez

Like former Judge Sullivan, Olguin-Fresquez is involved in several community programs. She serves on the governing board for Georgetown Community School, is a member of the Clear Creek County Community Review Board and serves on the board of the Clear Creek County Youth Empowerment Program.

Also like Sullivan, she presides over a problem-solving court, or "a court of last resort" for alcohol and drug addicts who otherwise would land in prison.

In Olguin-Fresquez's latest judicial review, the 5th Judicial District Commission on Judicial Performance voted unanimously to recommend that she be retained. Once judges are appointed in Colorado, voters decide every four years whether they stay on the bench. She was retained by wide majorities in every election since 2005.

"She explains her rulings in language more easily understood by non-attorney participants and makes every effort to make both plaintiffs and defendants feel they are being treated fairly," the judicial review committee said in her review.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.