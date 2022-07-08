June showers help, but wildfire threat persists in Eagle County

Eagle Valley Wildland's sign in Eagle shows Friday the area is under moderate fire danger. An early monsoon season has helped lower fire danger throughout the High Country.

Nate Peterson/Vail Daily

Colorado’s monsoon season has come early this year, as predicted, with the final weeks of June marked by almost daily showers in Eagle County. Early weeks in July are expected to bring more wet weather: in its latest 6-10 day precipitation outlook report , the National Climate Prediction Center forecasts precipitation rates 50 percent “above normal” for July 13-17.

The frequent rainfall leaves many valley residents hopeful for a season with decreased risk for wildfires and water supply issues — perennial summertime woes associated with dry weather and drought. However, Lucas Boyer, a meteorologist at the Grand Junction office of the National Weather Service, warns against undue optimism, explaining that the recent bout of precipitation may be misleading.

“It does give the appearance that it’s been wetter because of the active amount of thunderstorm and rain showers that we’ve seen in the last week and a half,” he said.

According to Boyer, the recent precipitation has been too sporadic to make up for an otherwise dry month. He reported that precipitation levels in Grand Junction for June this year ended up at 0.2 inches, just 50 percent of the month’s 0.4 inch average.

“I don’t expect July to deviate from that,” Boyer stated.

Indeed, the local National Climate Prediction Center precipitation outlook for the next three months predicts precipitation rates will be around 40 percent of seasonal averages, (designated as “leaning below normal”). In this same time frame, the organization forecasts temperatures “likely above normal” in the 50-60 percent range.

While drought risk in Eagle County remains moderate , the drier, warmer conditions on the horizon are something to watch, according to Tracy LeClair, the community risk manager for the Eagle River Fire Protection District.

Streamflow data from the measurement site above Red Sandstone Creek illustrates that Gore Creek in Vail is below the median streamflow for this time of year.

Courtesy photo

“We have been blessed with some rain, but a few hot, dry, and windy days could put us right back into a higher danger … even extreme (wildfire) danger zone,” she explained.

There are currently no fire restrictions in place in Eagle County.

LeClair pointed to Colorado’s drought conditions , which have been recurrent since 2000, as further cause to be wary.

“We’ve been in drought conditions for quite some time,” she said, “A month or so of rain helps, but we can’t expect it to fix things entirely.”

Even with recent rainfall, the area remains in a significant precipitation deficit — data from the National Resources Conservation Service’s snow telemetry site on Vail Mountain indicates a 7-inch deficit in cumulative precipitation so far in 2022 records.

Diane Johnson, the communications and public affairs manager with the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District confirmed that dry conditions in the area are persisting. Local water sources, including Gore Creek in Vail, the Eagle River near Minturn, and the Eagle River in Avon are uniformly below their respective median stream flows for this season.

Nick Kisielica of Vail and Cooper Cowles of Eagle tube the wave Friday at the Eagle River Park in Eagle. Area streams and rivers are below their median flows for this time of year.

Nate Peterson/Vail Daily

While recent showers have done little to restore water levels, Johnson noted that June’s rainy conditions have still made an impact on water supply, albeit indirectly.

“Those cool temperatures can still really help keep water in our rivers,” she said. “We see people being attentive to the weather and using less water on landscaping when possible, when it’s been rainy or less hot.”

Johnson reported that outdoor water usage in the water and sanitation district’s service area (East Vail to West Vail, and EagleVail to Cordillera) was down 9 percent in June 2022 compared to June 2021. Stage one water regulations remain in place throughout Eagle county, however, no additional restrictions have been implemented this summer.