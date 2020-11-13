Jury finds Leigha Ackerson guilty of murder

EAGLE — Leigha Ackerson faces life in prison without parole after an Eagle County jury on Friday night delivered guilty verdicts on six of the nine charges she faced, including first-degree murder, for the 2018 killing of Catherine Kelley.

Ackerson was found not guilty of the most serious charge she faced: first-degree murder after deliberation. The conviction on the other first-degree murder charge will send her to prison for life.

Ackerson was also found guilty of first-degree burglary, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery and first-degree criminal trespass.

She was found not guilty of two other charges: tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit first degree murder after deliberation.

The jury deliberated for more than 27 hours over four days following nearly 12 full days of testimony and evidence in the trial. The prosecution and defense presented their closing arguments Tuesday.

Jacob White, Ackerson’s husband, pleaded guilty to burglary and second-degree murder — a lesser charge than first-degree murder — for his role in Kelley’s killing. He was sentenced to 68 years in prison.

This story will be updated.

