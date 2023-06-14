‘Just living authentically is a bit of resistance:’ Why Amy and Megan Vogt are full of Pride

Megan and Amy Vogt join the 2022 Pride in the Park Parade in Avon.

Courtesy Photo

Like a lot of couples, Megan and Amy Vogt said they met the old-fashioned way: in a bar.

At the time, Megan lived in Vail and Amy in Denver, so the two began dating long-distance. Quickly, however, the two began to make plans for the future. And after a year and a half of dating, Amy got a job in the Vail area that allowed her to make the move to join Megan.

Six months later, they got engaged, and a year later married. Now, Megan and Amy have had two kids — Simon, 3, and Ruthie, who is 9 months old. Megan owns and operates her own counseling business and Amy works in marketing for a local nonprofit and also sits on the board of Mountain Pride.

Today, the Vogt family is striving to live each day — both personally and professionally — visible, proud and authentically themselves.

“It’s not any giant act of resistance, but sometimes just living authentically is a bit of resistance,” Amy said. “It’s really important to both Megan and myself that we are a very visible and proud example of a different type of family. I can’t imagine how different my life would have been if I’d grown up around families like ours, if I’d seen that you can be any type of person and also happen to be gay, you don’t have to fit into some sort of stereotype.”

Living authentically

After meeting in a bar in Denver, Megan and Amy Vogt got married in 2018. Courtesy Photo

Both Amy and Megan lacked queer role models growing up — Amy in Memphis, Tennessee, and Megan in Fort Collins.

“Being out there was not even a thought in my mind,” Amy said. “I didn’t come out until my early mid-20s, but it wasn’t because I was hiding. I just had no clue.”

In Tennessee, Amy said she only recalled meeting one lesbian: her gym teacher.

“I was like, ‘Well, I’m not sporty, so that’s not me.’ So I just kind of crossed it out of my brain as a possibility for the rest of my life, and looking back, there are tons of signs, but I just didn’t even think of it as a possibility of what could be going on with who I was,” Amy said.

However, as they got older and moved to different places, both Amy and Megan began figuring out that part of their identity.

For Megan, it wasn’t until she moved to Vail for a summer internship in 2008 that she first fell in love with a woman.

“It rocked my world and I didn’t understand what was going on. It was a really, really hard time for me. I kept it secret for many years,” she said. “It took me a really long time to fully be myself.”

Megan said that during the relationship, she was feeling ashamed and confused.

“I just thought it was a phase, and I thought that this was a one-off relationship and that I would end up getting out of this and being with a man and living a life that I had seen forecasted for myself,” she said.

However, slowly she began reckoning with that part of her identity and started to come out to those closest to her.

“I don’t have a memory of the moment that I came out,” Megan said, describing it instead as a “slow burn” of having conversations with her friends and families.

Both Amy and Megan said they feel lucky to have had friends and families that were accepting and supportive of them when they came out.

“It’s so important for folks — whether they’re gay or allies or whatever — to be so intentional about being obvious allies and create obvious safe spaces for people, and then (be) so intentional in your reaction,” Amy said.

While Amy was sure her parents had to reprocess some of what they imagined for her life, “they didn’t show that to me because that wasn’t my burden.”

“They showed nothing but acceptance and love, and then they took any reprocessing they had to do on their own time,” she said. “And that’s what people need to show because I can’t imagine if one of those first people you turn to give you a negative reaction, it would probably send you right back into a closet.”

However, even with this support, coming out was challenging.

“Even having a dream family — in terms of being supportive, being active in my life, being very openly liberal — coming out to them was terrifying, because coming out to your parents is as real as it gets,” Amy said. “Ever since that experience, I have so much compassion and passion for younger queer people and their process, because, with this dream set up, it was still probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life.”

For Amy, part of her coming out included reimagining the future she saw for herself.

“I honestly didn’t struggle much with my identity,” she said, adding that she started having realizations about when she felt more herself.

“Once I was realizing it, I think I just felt very conflicted. My heart was telling me, this is right. This is you. Go towards this. While my brain was saying that you want to be a mom, you want to get married, all these things,” Amy said.

This was largely due to the fact that she didn’t grow up seeing “happy, healthy, normal, productive, queer families. And all I’ve ever wanted to be my whole life is a mom. And so that was a really scary thing for me to lean toward.”

However, describing herself as a “full-in kind of person,” who bristles at change before becoming change’s No. 1 fan, Amy said that once she leaned into the fact that this was who she was, “there was no going back.”

“Honestly, once I was like, I am gay and this is me, and leaned into that joy, I kind of stopped fearing what family life would look like. And opening yourself up to who you truly are also opens you up to a community,” Amy said.

Now, Amy said she feels more “emotionally open and connected than I ever thought possible” in her marriage with Megan.

Still, many years later, Amy said that coming out is something she and Megan to do almost daily, not with a big speech, but sometimes just in responding to heteronormative assumptions and common questions about their life and family.

“You don’t just come out once,” she said. “We truly do come out daily to anyone ranging from strangers to a barista to a vendor you’re working with, a client, a coworker. It happens all the time.”

The importance of visibility

Megan and Amy Vogt with their two children, Ruthie and Simon. Courtesy Photo

Although their experiences weren’t outwardly conflict-filled, the lack of visibility in their lives led them through a lot of shame and internal conflict before their “reckoning,” as Amy put it.

“To have been able to fully lean into the whimsy and joy of being in love without any of those deep feelings would have been so beautiful,” Amy said. “It’s sad to me that we had these societal norms creeping in as we were experiencing and connecting with who we really were for the first time.”

It’s because of this, however, that Megan and Amy are visible about their life and family.

“It’s such a unique experience to see yourself reflected around you when you don’t often see that or see a future — that you may or may not want — as a living possibility in front of you,” Amy said. “I think is so powerful showing up as our true, full, imperfect self with our family.”

The goal being that “as queerness and the queer experience becomes more talked about, more celebrated, I hope that more young adults can figure out themselves and just lean into the joy without any of the background noise,” Amy said.

For the Vogt family, being visible includes attending community events and Mountain Pride events as a family and showing up in front of queer or questioning individuals as well as through Megan’s business.

Like many in the Vail Valley, Megan worked at a variety of jobs in Vail — on the mountain, in restaurants, and even as a volleyball coach. It was in her job as a coach that she realized how much she likes working with students and decided to go back to school and become a therapist. After leaving to attend grad school in Portland, she returned to Vail and began working with Mind Springs as a therapist in the local school district.

Ultimately, she had the opportunity to open up her own practice.

“I think one of the cool things that Megan found is she can kind of draw on her own experiences to help others with that,” Amy said, adding that she has begun to specialize in adolescent, LGBTQ+, maternal mental health, grief and trauma counseling. “There’s a comfort for clients and also a real meaning for Megan in specializing in things that she’s dealt with.”

Part of Megan’s work includes doing LGBTQ+ competency training for local businesses and organizations. The training sessions go through basic vocabulary and best practices as well as education tailored to that specific business. Within this, Megan’s goal is to create a safe space for people to learn and ask questions.

“Visibility isn’t just important for other queer folks. It’s also important for us to visibly show up with kindness and authenticity for people who aren’t understanding or accepting. It’s hard to hate someone you know, like, or love,” Amy said.

Creating community

The Vogt family at a Drag Story Hour in 2023. Courtesy Photo

Both Megan and Amy recall the power of attending their first Pride events.

“It was just so fun. It was full of love and acceptance. I just had never seen anything like it,” Megan said.

“I just remember I was newly realizing I was gay, and I just remember feeling like, ‘Holy cow, there are so many people like me,'” Amy said. “It makes me so incredibly happy as a community member here and as a parent here, that our little towns are starting to show those possibilities and starting to show those ways of life more and more. It’s so cool that my kids get to grow up going to a Pride in our local town.”

Since moving here in 2008, Megan has experienced firsthand the growth of the LGBTQ+ community in Eagle County.

“I know that there were queer people here when I first arrived but I didn’t know it and it definitely wasn’t like something that really anyone talked about. I didn’t know anybody out,” Megan said.

This, she added has begun to shift recently with the advent of Mountain Pride.

“It’s just been so cool and just to see so many people, queer people and allies alike just be like, ‘Yes, this is what this valley needed for so long,'” Megan said. “A lot of people have talked about it, but it’s actually getting started now.”

For Megan and Amy, Eagle County is home because of the communities they’ve built.

“This is where we’re staying. This is where we’re raising our family. We own a home. We have a business. We have an amazing community of friends and mentors, and we’re just, like, so thrilled with the life we’ve built up here,” Amy said.

“The whole, ‘It takes a village thing,’ is so alive here in Eagle County and I’ve never received so much support in my life. We have just seen so many people that we would have never thought of as in our corner show up really strongly for our family,” she said.

One of the times that Megan and Amy experienced this community was when they started the journey to becoming parents. The process was confusing and challenging, Amy said.

“I think people don’t necessarily realize how vulnerable (and expensive) it can be for us to have children. There are a lot of random heteronormative hurdles, frustrating legal questions, and emotional ups and downs in the journey to become parents,” Amy said.

However, another local gay couple reached out and offered their advice and support. And ultimately, Amy and Megan began to grow their family. Megan carried Simon, and Amy carried Ruthie, and both children share the same donor.

Now, they are paying it forward and helping support other local families through their fertility journeys.

“We talk them through the various options, what worked for us, and things to consider before starting the process. We talk about timelines, expectations, legalities, costs,” Amy said. “A lot of it is also just talking through the unique dynamics and offering support and normalizing and empathizing with some of the tough emotions that come out in the process. There aren’t a ton of non-birthing mothers out there, and it’s a unique experience that can sometimes feel isolating. Since we each carried a child, I feel like we have a solid perspective on both sides.”

Today, they have numerous communities here in Eagle County including their friends, their workplaces, their queer community, their fertility and infertility community, a mom group as well as a community of other families that share the same donor as them.

On the whole, the community has treated them kindly. However, there are some day-to-day experiences — like filling out forms — that bring about some fear.

“There are certain times where I feel myself feeling a bit of nerve or just kind of like taking inventory of a setting and personalities and is this a safe place,” Amy said. “I think especially with some of the rising misunderstanding and conflicts coming with school board stuff, and it just seems like lately there’s, like, a louder and louder minority of people that are just really unwelcoming sometimes.”

However, they feel “we are so incredibly privileged to be in this valley, to be white, to be cis, and we’re treated so kindly and welcomed by pretty much everyone,” Amy added.

“I can’t think of a situation where somebody was unkind to me, based on my family or my sexuality, which is pretty incredible,” Megan said.

Yet they know this is not the experience of everyone in the Eagle County LGBTQ+ community. Through Megan’s work, she still hears a lot about bullying in schools.

“Some of my clients are struggling with parents and teachers using appropriate names and pronouns,” she said.

“That’s why both of our work, independently and together, is really important to us,” Amy said.

The work of Mountain Pride to provide resources and education to kids, parents, community members and trusted adults is beginning to move the needle, Megan said.

“I’m very proud of our community and our youth because they’ve really pushed for acceptance. I’m seeing a lot more kids being able to be themselves and I have seen a lot of teachers and school administration put in the effort to make them feel accepted,” Megan said.

Ultimately, in showing their family as it is, Megan and Amy hope to continue the growth of acceptance here in Eagle County. Amy said she wants local “kids and youth to know that they are good, they are accepted through Mountain Pride, through Megan Vogt counseling.”

“We, in any way we can, and as much as we can, want to be a resource for young people in the valley,” Amy said.