Just think about it: Tua to the Broncos?

Introducing your next Broncos quarterback? Hey, the way Denver general manager John Elway has been picking quarterbacks, the team could do worse than Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

On Saturday, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down in a heap, dislocating his right hip. On Sunday, the Denver Broncos blew a 20-point lead, lost to the Vikings, 27-23, and fell to 3-7 this season.

With some imagination, they could be related developments.

The Joe Flacco Era/Error has ended. Quarterback Brandon Allen regressed — no surprise — against the Vikings after beating Cleveland.

Drew Lock, the supposed “next,” doesn’t seem to be on the radar near-term.

The franchise’s legend of a quarterback-turned-general manager John Elway cannot, for his life, find a quarterback — Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler, Case Keenum, Flacco, and Allen.

There is the narrative that the Broncos have been unlucky, a few plays here, a few plays there and they’re 7-3.

But we’re really three-and-a-half years into this post-Manning malaise. After winning the Super Bowl, the Broncos are 9-7, 5-11, 6-10 and 3-7. This is a trend.

Another trend is that winning in the NFL requires a quarterback. Here are the division leaders by quarterback — Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson, Pat Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Jimmy Garapollo.

The Broncos have nothing close.

Were the season to end today, the Broncos would be drafting sixth next spring. It’s looking like the 0-10 Bengals would be looking at LSU’s Joe Burrow. Washington, despite taking Dwayne Haskins, probably snags Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

The New Yorks sandwich Miami and they already have QBs in Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold. While the Dolphins have been tanking for Tua, but I don’t think they expected an injured Tagovailoa.

And that leaves Tua available at No. 6 for the Broncos.

Yes, this seems preposterous, but how much more preposterous is it than the concept Lynch being an NFL stud or Flacco or Lock or any other of the schlubs I listed above.

Elway’s tried everything else, why not this? It’s not like the Broncos, even drafting No. 1 were going to turn this thing around next year. Draft Tagovailoa next spring, let him rehab and learn whatever new system will be installed.

Tagovailoa did not suffer a Bo Jackson-like hip injury where the loss of blood to the area resulted in dead tissue. Medicinal practices have changed in the 30 years since Bo got dragged down against the Bengals in a playoff game.

It’s a gamble? Yes, but can it really get any worse than Elway’s brilliant ideas? Tua Tagovailoa and some hope in the future or Elway trying to keep this disaster going with free-agent signings like Andy Dalton, Philip Rivers Marcus Mariota or, wait for it, Eli Manning. Yes, Elway signs both Mannings, a capital idea.

Think about it, people.

And, if you don’t like the idea of Tagovailoa, Colin Kaepernick’s still out there.

The K word

Speaking of which, the former 49ers quarterback had a workout, which had the look of the NFL engaging in CYA-like activity. And while, I’d think a mobile quarterback is somewhat necessary behind a terrible line — like the Denver Broncos — what about Baltimore?

The Ravens have shocked the heck out of everyone with centering an offense around Jackson running the ball. The conventional thinking is that eventually, Jackson’s going to get hurt, so while the team has Robert Griffin III, Kaepernick’s a good fit here.

Before one argues that Kaepernick would be a distraction, this franchise has gone through the specter of a murder trial with Ray Lewis and Ray Rice decking his then-girlfriend in a New Jersey elevator. The Ravens can handle distractions.

Games of the week

• Seahawks at Eagles … Can the Seahawks bring their game to the East Coast? Can the Eagles try to take the division the Cowboys are trying to give them?

• Packers at Niners … After the NFC West leaders for real?

• Ravens at Rams … The surprise of the season against the bust of the year.

Freud’s Fives

Top Five

Patriots (9-1) Ravens (8-2) Packers (8-2) Seahawks (8-2) Niners (9-1)

Bottom five