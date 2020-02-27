Juvenile with pellet gun taken into custody

On February 27 at approximately noon, deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a student with a possible weapon at the Red Canyon High School in Gypsum.

School staff and law enforcement worked quickly and diligently together to secure the scene immediately ensuring there was no threat to students, teachers or the community. Deputies contacted the suspected student and found that the juvenile was in possession of a pellet gun and taken into custody.

“We take the safety and security of our students and community members very seriously and we appreciate the community’s patience today,” said Sheriff James Van Beek in a news release. “We encourage you to remind your students to always notify school authorities or other adults if they hear or suspect that another student may possess any prohibited items.”

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office would like to assure our community members that there is no threat at this time.

The juvenile student was taken into custody and is being charged with the unlawful carry of a weapon on school property (Class 6 Felony) and possession of a handgun by a juvenile (Class 2 Misdemeanor).