Kai Owens places 10th in Olympic mogul competition

Vail’s Kai Owens competes in the women's moguls qualifying at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday.

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

The Kai Owens story did not end with a medal, but it wasn’t without inspiration. After sneaking into the first final with a clutch performance in the second qualifier, Owens gradually gained confidence in progressing to the second final before ultimately finishing in 10th place in her first Winter Games.

The 17-year-old Vail moguls skier, returning to her birth country of China for the first time since being adopted as a 16-month-old baby, did not compete in the opening qualifying round Thursday night in Beijing due to an eye injury sustained from a crash in Tuesday night’s practice session. With her eye completely swollen, U.S. coaches elected to not replace Owens with alternate Tess Johnson, also of Vail.

Fortunately, Owens, who also suffered a concussion earlier in the season, healed up in time for Sunday’s event, but was not afforded the normal amount of practice leading up to the pressure-packed debut run.

Thirty athletes entered Thursday’s first qualification, with the top 10 securing a spot in the Sunday’s first final. That left the remaining 20 athletes to fight over 10 more spots in qualifier number two Sunday night. Because she opted out of Thursday’s event, Owens had only one run to keep her medal hopes alive.

The Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athlete didn’t hold back on the icy, sharp course, going big with a cork 720 for her top air. Her skis came apart slightly entering the middle section, where she kept her knees together but lost time. It took 29.67 seconds for Owens to navigate the course, 1.27 seconds slower than the established pace time. She earned 14.26 air points and 41.0 turn points for a total of 69.92.

Owens moved into fourth with her run and then had to nervously watch 17 more skiers go before learning her fate. Ultimately, she finished in eighth to move on.

In the first final, Owens improved her exit out of her top air with her off-axis 720. She also shaved off over a second in her time, completing the course in 28.34 seconds. She kept her degree of difficulty lower than normal, likely due to the inability to practice leading up to Sunday in the wake of her injury. Overall, the 75.26 gave her an early lead.

The Americans qualified all four athletes into the 12-person second final, led by Jaelin Kauf’s 79.32.

In the second final, Owens came out hot, beautifully executing her 720 on the top air for the third time of the day. Near the bottom of the middle section, however, her left ski kicked out as she attempted to recover from going wide in the lower mogul section. It was a costly error, lowering her turns score to 36.4 and her total to 65.49, which did not qualify her for the super final.

Jaelin Kauf wins the silver medal for the U.S. in the womens moguls event at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday in Zhangjiakou, China.

AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Kauf and Giaccio moved on to the medal round for the Americans. In the final, Kauf skied aggressively, rocketing down the course in just 26.37 seconds. Her 80.28 score launched her above the Russian Anastasiia Smirnova with just Jakara Anthony, the hottest performer on the World Cup coming into the event, remaining.

Anthony put down a gold-medal run, posting an 83.09 to win her first Olympic medal. The Australian was fourth in 2018.

Kauf’s medal is the first U.S. women’s mogul Olympic medal since Hannah Kearney’s bronze in 2014. Kearney served as NBC’s commentator during the event. Giaccio finished in sixth.