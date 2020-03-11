Vail Resorts, coroner confirm skier death on Vail Mountain

Vail Resorts announced Wednesday that a 20-year-old man from Leawood, Kansas, has died after a serious incident on Vail Mountain. Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis confirmed the death and said the man’s identity wasn’t being released until his out-of-state family members were notified.

“Vail Mountain, Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Beth Howard, vice president and chief operating officer at Vail Mountain, in a Vail Resorts release.

According to Vail Resorts, the man was transported to Vail Health Hospital after ski patrol responded to a skier incident on an intermediate trail in Blue Sky Basin. After further emergency care and evaluation, the male was pronounced deceased.

