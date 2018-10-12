“Kavanaugh, get used to it”: Breckenridge bartender gets stiffed — with a message

On a recent Saturday afternoon, two couples — one older, one younger — paid their tab in a Breckenridge bar.

As the foursome headed toward the door, their bartender, Sandra Malak, called to the group, “Thanks for coming!” No response.

At that same time, 1,700 miles east, senators were voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, although no one in the bar seemed to be talking about it. Certainly not Malak.

She cleared their table, and noticed the receipt. A $48 dollar bill, no tip. Instead, in the blank normally reserved for the tip amount, the man wrote: “Kavanaugh, get used to it.”

