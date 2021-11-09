Keeler: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic did Markieff Morris dirty

Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets is ejected after striking Markieff Morris (8) of the Miami Heat with a retaliatory blow during the fourth quarter of Denver’s 113-96 win on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

AAron Ontiveroz/ The Denver Post

Markieff Morris had it coming.

Let’s get that out of the way first. His job is to goon it up. Cross the line. Poke and prod the big fish on the court into making bigger mistakes.

But in no way did that justify — in no way does that ever justify — blindsiding a dude into Lincoln Park. In no way does it condone that level of retaliation in a public setting. This is the NBA, not the UFC. Nikola Jokic has to know better. Jokic has to be better. As Nuggets coach Michael Malone put it recently, heavy is the head that wears the crown.

That said, any blood from the sad fracas that marred the end of Monday night’s Nuggets-Heat game is on the league’s hands, too.

The Joker is tired of being the NBA’s most talented pin cushion. He’s a human being, Adam Silver. Not a tackling dummy with a cute nickname.

Read the rest of this story on the Denver Post .