Keenan named “Most Promising” for 49th annual Sportswomen of Colorado 2022 awards

Ava Keenan's trademark happy-face kneepads make her easy to identify at Rocky Mountain Freestyle competitions.

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail mogul skier Ava Keenan was named “Most Promising” in the Sportswomen of Colorado 2022 award lineup. The 49th annual awards ceremony, which takes place Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center, recognizes women, coaches and organizations for outstanding athletic achievement during the previous calendar year.

Sportswomen of Colorado, which was founded in 1974, “is a community-based organization that supports and honors female athletes, celebrates their achievements, and recognizes those whose efforts have advanced girls’ and women’s individual and team sports endeavors.”

Keenan was featured in Warren Miller’s “Daymaker” and has the goal of becoming the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic medal.

“What an amazing person. The few days I’ve have the privilege of skiing with her I’ve been amazed by her passion for the sport, her work ethic and determination to win, but mostly her character,” Tess Johnson stated about Keenan, 12, back in December.

Some notable recipients include WNBA Coach of the Year Becky Hammon, MVP of the National Women’s Soccer League Sophia Smith, and volleyball coach Tom Hilbert, who recently retired with more than 800 career victories at Colorado State University.

2022 Sportswomen of Colorado Award Winners:

Lauren Betts – Basketball – High School (Grandview High School)

Mya Hollingshed – Basketball – College (University of Colorado)

Brooke Wilson – Cross Country – High School (Valor Christian)

Stephanie Cotter – Cross Country – College (Adams State University)

Victoria Sanders – Diving (Discovery Canyon High School)

Carol Whipple – Duathlon

Zoe Martin – Field Hockey (Colorado Academy)

Hadley Ashton – Golf – High School (Erie High School)

Leigha Devine – Golf – College (Rutgers University)

Jill McGill – Golf – Senior

Lauren Burt – Gymnastics – High School (Lakewood High School)

Jessica Hutchinson – Gymnastics – College (University of Denver)

Mariah Bell – Ice Skating (USA Olympic Team)

Shea Murphy – Lacrosse – High School (Green Mountain High School)

Kyleigh Peoples – Lacrosse – Division II College (Regis University)

Sam Thacker – Lacrosse – Division I College (University of Denver)

Nell Rojas – Marathon

Kira Mullins – Mountain Biking (Columbine High School)

Allie McLaughlin – Mountain Running

Megan Torrence – Shooting (Homeschool, Calhan, CO)

Katie Hensien – Skiing (University of Denver)

Naomi Clark – Soccer – High School (Grandview High School)

Civana Kuhlmann – Soccer – College (University of Colorado)

Hailey Maestretti – Softball – High School (Lutheran High School)

Paige Adair – Softball – College (Colorado Mesa University)

Lucy Bell – Swimming – High School (Fossil Ridge High School)

Lily Borgenheimer – Swimming – College (Colorado Mesa University)

Lily Chitambar – Tennis (Boulder High School)

Peyton Garrison – Track and Field – Small High School (Coal Ridge High School)

Agur Dwol – Track and Field – Large High School (Mullen High School)

Brianna Robles – Track and Field – Division II College (Adams State University)

Micaela DeGenero – Track and Field – Division I College (University of Colorado)

Kara Winger – Track and Field – Professional

Shannon Feran – Triathlon (Colorado Mesa University)

Clare Gallagher – Ultra Marathon

Izzy Starck – Volleyball – High School (Rampart High School)

Rylee Hladky – Volleyball – College (Metropolitan State University of Denver)

Marissa Gallegos – Wrestling (Colorado Mesa University)

Special Awards

Ava Keenan – Most Promising (Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy, Mogul Skiing)

Ann Wolta Blackstone – Joan Birkland Leadership Award (St. Mary’s Academy, Golf)

Becky Hammon – Professional Coach of the Year (Las Vegas Aces, Basketball)

Bobby Mestas and the Denver Broncos Community Development Team – Dorothy Mauk Pioneer Award (Flag Football)

Damon Martin – Milestone (Adams State University, Cross Country)

Mary Smith – Comeback (Track and Field)

Shannan Lane – High School Coach of the Year (Pueblo South Boys Basketball)

Sophia Smith – Professional Athlete of the Year (Portland Thorns, Soccer)

Tom Hilbert – Legacy (Colorado State University, Volleyball)

Yasmine Hernandez – All-Around Campus Leadership (Colorado State University-Pueblo)

Zoe Rollins – Inspiration (Thompson Valley High School, Volleyball)



