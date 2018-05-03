Keleske returns as Eagle-Vail tennis/pickleball pro

Vicky Keleske will return as the tennis and pickleball professional in Eagle-Vail to provide kids, groups and private lessons during the summer.

Keleske has been the resident tennis professional in Eagle-Vail since 2015. She frequently competes around Colorado and participates in pickleball matches throughout Eagle County.

"I am excited to offer tennis lessons and programs in the re-built courts and buildings," Keleske said. "I look forward to seeing all the kids come back to continue their tennis experience."

The tennis and pickleball courts reconstruction was completed last September. The two tennis, four pickleball courts and one "sport" court were re-built on "post-tension" concrete that lasts for 50 years. The courts will be available for Eagle-Vail residents and their accompanied guests.

The adjacent buildings are being remodeled and will be completed this spring. The Eagle-Vail Metro District invested nearly $350,000 in the project with a $150,000 financial contribution from the Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association. Opening celebration details and tennis program announcements will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, contact Keleske at 970-390-0734