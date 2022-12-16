Keller Williams plays ‘Laugh’ album in full at Agave Saturday

Keller Williams will perform at Agave this Saturday.

Keller Williams/Courtesy photo

What: Keller Williams plays 'Laugh' album in full

When: Saturday, Dec. 17; doors open at 9:30 p.m. and music begins at 10 p.m.

Where: Agave in Avon

More info: AgaveAvon.com

Agave in Avon is hosting singer and multi-instrumentalist Keller Williams this Saturday to perform his album “Laugh” in full in celebration of the record’s 20th anniversary.

Williams is a prolific artist, releasing over 20 albums in 30 years in the music industry, with his latest album, “Grit,” released in April of this year. Often described as a one-man jam band due to his frequent use of live phrase looping with multiple instruments, his music draws elements of rock, bluegrass, jazz and reggae.

This Saturday, Williams will share the stage with two other powerhouse musicians: drummer Dave Watts of The Motet and bassist Tye North of Leftover Salmon. The three recorded the album together two decades ago and are bringing it back to life, out of the studio and onto the stage.

“I named it ‘Laugh’ because we laughed a lot in the studio and it fit my self-imposed, one-syllable album title requirement,” Williams writes on his website. “It’s got 13 originals and a pair of covers, ‘Spring Buds’ by Michael Hedges and ‘Freakshow’ by Ani DiFranco. I am especially proud of the Freeker Reprise at the end, which consists of a long improv studio session.”

While they will be sticking to the songs in the “Laugh” album, Williams has a jam-band bent towards improvisation that he said the group intends to lean into in the show.

“​​Obviously in the last 20 years, we have all found ways to extend and stretch out the good times,” Williams said. “So more than likely, a four-and-a-half minute song in the record, just quite possibly, for certain, could go to about 11 minutes. It will be recreating the studio experience yet enhanced.”

Williams has toured around the country, regularly performing on large festival stages such as the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and the Rothbury Festival (now known as Electric Forest). Agave owner Richard Wheelock said that he’s excited to pack all of Williams’, North’s and Watts’ musicality into an intimate setting.

“He’s played such huge venues, and for him to come to what we consider a small, intimate venue like Agave is special for us,” Wheelock said. “Here is the opportunity to get close up close with Keller and enjoy what he has to bring because he’s just a special musician.”

The same passion that has spawned almost an album a year for the past decade is infused into Williams’ live shows, and Wheelock said that the audience can expect a long night.

“Keller’s going to start early and play all night long, that’s just how he does it,” Wheelock said. “There are so few bands that will do that. They usually play their 60 minutes, or maybe 90, but to play from essentially 10 p.m. to 1:30 in the morning — that’s Keller. That’s how passionate he is about his music, he’s just going to play all night and give an awesome show.”

Tickets to the show are available for $30, and you must be over 21 years of age to attend. For more information, visit AgaveAvon.com .