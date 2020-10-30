Kids Clothes – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Kids Clothes

1. Skipper & Scout

2. KidSport/Vail Toys

3. Wishes Toy Store

Kerry Roach has turned a new resident’s question into a Vail institution: Skipper & Scout. Moving in 2007 from Massachusetts to Eagle, Roach wondered where she could find great kids clothing.

The idea behind the store is both challenging and simple: outfit your kids for any adventure, from the mountains to the beach. The store itself is an adventure.

“I love when kids come in and (gasp),” Roach said. And, she added, every kid and customer will have the same experience working with employees from interns to the owner.

“Whether you buy something or not, you’re welcomed in like an old friend,” Roach said.

Over the years, Skipper & Scout has worked to expand its offerings for kids from babies to tweens. That became more difficult in 2020, as supply lines were stretched or interrupted.

The store has also moved from its previous location in Solaris Plaza to the Austria Haus Hotel.

But no matter the circumstances, the Skipper & Scout approach is consistent: “We sell clothes, but it’s so much more about the experience,” Roach said.

-Scott Miller