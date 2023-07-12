Kind Hearted Strangers play in Eagle Thursday

Kind Hearted Strangers return to Colorado this Thursday for ShowDown Town in Eagle.

Courtesy photo

What: Kind Hearted Strangers

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Eagle Town Park

Cost: Free

More info: VVF.org If you go…

Kind Hearted Strangers formed acoustically out of the Colorado brewery scene five or six years ago, then grew into a dynamic band, whose sound now includes its original, harmony-driven acoustic roots and high-octane rock ‘n’ roll.

“As the spaces got bigger, our sound evolved to fit the space,” said songwriter Marc Townes.

The four members, half based in Denver and half living out of a van during their extensive summer tour — which extends from the East Coast through the Southeast, and, of course, to Colorado — originate from various parts of the nation. They each bringing their own musical influence to the outfit. Drummer Eggy Gorman pounds out the rockin’ rhythms, while Townes adds a bit more folk and 1960s and ’70s classic rock vibe. Meanwhile, guitarist Kevin Hinder, from Maryland, and bassist and vocalist Ace Engfer, from Santa Cruz, are both classically trained.

“They add a “super-diverse influence, (from) Zappa-esque jazz to blues-rock,” Townes said.

Kind Hearted Strangers’ high-energy rock shows stem from its latest album, “Now.here,” an immersive project that spontaneously emerged in partnership with visual artist Dylan Lynch. The band rented out a warehouse in Richmond, Virginia for five days and created all the music that week. First, they cleared their minds with meditation “to have no previous musical ideas brought to the table,” and then they picked up an instrument, played a note or two and actively listened and responded in jams that extended up to an hour.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Kind Hearted Strangers are known for their harmony-driven acoustic roots and high-octane rock ‘n’ roll. Courtesy photo

“It all had to be made up at once in this space together. We wanted to influence each other,” Townes said about the process. “Sometimes we’d listen back to the riff, theme or melody, and other times we just continued to play.”

While the music came spontaneously, the plan did not; they chose a week to commit to meeting in a neutral location where, instead of returning home after a day’s work, they rented a house together. During the jam sessions, Lynch, one of Townes’ close friends, painted abstract images on canvases surrounding the band, further influencing the music.

Surprisingly, some of the “nicest” and some of the “darkest” material on the album came out of the same jam. At the end of the week, they held a concert and art exhibition in the warehouse, after building a stage off the loading dock.

The band chose the best take of each tune, whether it was recorded live at the show or during the previous week in the warehouse, and generated “Now.here.”

“The whole thing was loose, based on what we (were) looking at and coming together,” Townes said.

Each single includes a painting by Lynch, and the album itself contains three of Lynch’s paintings.

While the first album, “East // West” focuses more on acoustic guitar as an exploration of the sonic and stylistic origins of the band, acoustic guitar didn’t make it onto this album. Despite it sitting there, Townes never picked it up.

“In this big, metal warehouse … the space didn’t want that,” he said. “It’s just straight-up rock ‘n’ roll — the whole thing: two electric guitars, drums and bass and vocals.”

The raw energy and passion of Kind Hearted Strangers extends well beyond their latest project, onto stages nationwide as they undertake their busiest year of touring to date, with 10 concerts in Colorado, including Eagle Thursday and Frisco Friday, before moving on to the southern, then eastern states.