La Sportiva running series continues with Berry Picker

VAIL — The Vail Recreation District's 2018 La Sportiva Vail Trail Running Series, presented by Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, will continue the season on Saturday, Aug. 4, with the Berry Picker trail run.

Presented by TIGA Advertising, the Berry Picker will begin at 8 a.m. at the base of Gondola One in Vail Village.

The Berry Picker race tests runners of all abilities on both singletrack and doubletrack terrain over 4.2 miles of uphill running with an average grade of 14 percent. The race ends at Mid-Vail at the top of Gondola One. There will be one aid station on-course near mile marker 2, complete with water, Gatorade and limited snack items. Gondola One, which accesses Mid-Vail, will be open for spectators to ride to the top for free from 8 to 8:30 a.m.

All spectators must present a lift voucher to access Gondola One. Lift vouchers are available at preregistration and bib pick-up on Friday, Aug. 3, at Vail Sports in Lionshead Village from 3-6 p.m. and at day-of registration at Mountain Plaza in Vail Village from 6:30-7:30 a.m. Failure to load the gondola by 8:30 a.m. will forfeit access to Mid-Vail without purchasing a daily scenic ride ticket for $34. Dogs or other pets are not permitted to load the gondola. Post-race, the gondola will be free for racers and spectators to download to Vail Village.

The cost of the race is $33 for preregistration, $38 for week-of registration and $45 for day-of registration. Preregistration is available online at vailrec.com until 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3. Day-of registration will take place from 6:30-7:30 a.m. at the race start and finish area in Mountain Plaza.

Registration

Runners may also register or pick up their bibs from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3 at Vail Sports in Lionshead Village. Vail Resorts Retail is donating gift cards for each of the bib pickup events it hosts. Pick up your bib at Vail Sports and be entered to win a $25 or $50 gift card which will be given away after the race during the awards ceremony at Mid-Vail.

Please note: for the safety of all runners, spectators, volunteers and staff, dogs are not allowed on course during La Sportiva Vail Trail Running Series races.

Post-race food will be provided by Northside Kitchen. Awards will take place adjacent to the finish on Sarge's Deck, overlooking the Gore Range. Prizes will be presented to the top three finishers of each age group at each race. At the last race of the season on Sept. 15, series prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers who compete in at least five events.

Raffle prize drawings will also be held at race awards ceremonies, featuring products from area merchants and national companies. Runners will receive a T-shirt following each race.

The Berry Picker is the fifth race in the La Sportiva Vail Trail Running Series. The seven-race series runs May through September and includes distances ranging from a 5K (3.1 miles) to a half marathon (13.1 miles).

The series continues on Aug. 25 with the 5K and 10K@10,000 Feet. A full list of races and details are available at vailrec.com.

Want to help enhance the race experience? Volunteers are always needed at each race and will receive a T-shirt, among other items, for their help. To volunteer, email Trail Running Race Director Kip Tingle at ktingle@vailrec.com.