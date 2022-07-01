Vail Lacrosse Shootout days 5 and 6

The Vail Lacrosse Shootout crowned its U19 girls and boys on Day 6 of play.

Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

Vail Shootout Remaining Games Elite Men & Women: July 1 - 4 Men’s Masters (30 & over): July 1 – 3

The two local U19 girls teams participating in the Lacrosse Shootout met on Tuesday in the second game of tournament play for both teams. Stash took down 10th Mountain Lacrosse 1-0.

“It was exciting, it was fun, it was great lacrosse,” Stash lacrosse coach Katie Clinnin wrote in a post-game email. “What our Vail Valley girls lacrosse community has is something special. I feel grateful to be a part of it.”

HLA celebrates winning the 50th annual Vail Lacrosse Shootout U19 girls division.

Stash has been improving throughout the tournament. Before facing the 10th Mountain team in an Eagle County showdown, they played a close match with Houston Heat, losing 11-5 after outscoring Scott Elmore’s group 4-3 in the second half. The Heat placed third out of 28 teams at the tournament back in 2016.

The U19 girls tournament wrapped up on Wednesday, with HLA met Hero’s Green for a rematch of the 2021 title. HLA took down the defending champions to win the gold bracket. Sydney Tannaci of 10th Mountain Lacrosse was named to the all-tournament team.

Final standings

Gold Bracket

HLA Hero’s Green Team 180 Black Hero’s White FCA Team 180 Yellow Puget Sound AU Trojans

Silver Bracket

Stars Light Blue Wasatch Houston Heat Georgia Outlaws Stars Navy Stash West Slope 10th Mountain Lax

All-Tournament Team

Team HLA – Kori Edmonson – MVP

Team HLA – Marissa White – Midfield

Team HLA – Emmy Pascal – Midfield

Hero’s Green – Camryn Pfundstein – Midfielder

Hero’s Green – Frannie Hahn – Attack

Hero’s Green – Ava Welsh – Goalie

Hero’s White – McKenzie Shakespeare – Defense

Houston Heat – Olivia Zander – Midfield

Stars Light Blue – Chloe Lambert – Midfield

Team 180 Black – Molly Threlkeld – Attack

10th Mountain – Sydney Tannaci – Midfield

Wasatch – Siena Fairbanks – Midfield

Coaching Staff:

West Slope – Lindsey Mills & Jenna Hanson