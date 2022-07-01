Vail Lacrosse Shootout days 5 and 6
Local teams meet in U19 girls tournament
The two local U19 girls teams participating in the Lacrosse Shootout met on Tuesday in the second game of tournament play for both teams. Stash took down 10th Mountain Lacrosse 1-0.
“It was exciting, it was fun, it was great lacrosse,” Stash lacrosse coach Katie Clinnin wrote in a post-game email. “What our Vail Valley girls lacrosse community has is something special. I feel grateful to be a part of it.”
Stash has been improving throughout the tournament. Before facing the 10th Mountain team in an Eagle County showdown, they played a close match with Houston Heat, losing 11-5 after outscoring Scott Elmore’s group 4-3 in the second half. The Heat placed third out of 28 teams at the tournament back in 2016.
The U19 girls tournament wrapped up on Wednesday, with HLA met Hero’s Green for a rematch of the 2021 title. HLA took down the defending champions to win the gold bracket. Sydney Tannaci of 10th Mountain Lacrosse was named to the all-tournament team.
Final standings
Gold Bracket
- HLA
- Hero’s Green
- Team 180 Black
- Hero’s White
- FCA
- Team 180 Yellow
- Puget Sound
- AU Trojans
Silver Bracket
- Stars Light Blue
- Wasatch
- Houston Heat
- Georgia Outlaws
- Stars Navy
- Stash
- West Slope
- 10th Mountain Lax
All-Tournament Team
Team HLA – Kori Edmonson – MVP
Team HLA – Marissa White – Midfield
Team HLA – Emmy Pascal – Midfield
Hero’s Green – Camryn Pfundstein – Midfielder
Hero’s Green – Frannie Hahn – Attack
Hero’s Green – Ava Welsh – Goalie
Hero’s White – McKenzie Shakespeare – Defense
Houston Heat – Olivia Zander – Midfield
Stars Light Blue – Chloe Lambert – Midfield
Team 180 Black – Molly Threlkeld – Attack
10th Mountain – Sydney Tannaci – Midfield
Wasatch – Siena Fairbanks – Midfield
Coaching Staff:
West Slope – Lindsey Mills & Jenna Hanson