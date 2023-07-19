Lambert Tile & Stone of Eagle honored by national group for its ‘Mountain Glam’ project

Lambert Tile and Stone of Eagle recently won the National Tile Contractors Association’s Five-Star Project of the Year Residential Grand Prize for outstanding work on the Mountain Glam project. This marks Lambert Tile & Stone’s second Five-Star award from the national organization.

“We feel fortunate to add this Five Star award to our previous award from 10 years ago. It is a huge honor to be recognized for our hard work. We promote our awards on our website and through social media. Our clients like to see our success with the Five-Star Program, and it helps to validate our commitment to the tile industry at this high level,” said company spokesperson Elizabeth Lambert.

The Mountain Glam project brought together a team of professionals, including the architect, designer, general contractor and homeowners. Through preconstruction meetings, the team addressed complex questions and planned logistics, ensuring a smooth installation process.

The ambitious project involved installing over 3,300 square feet of gauged porcelain tile panels throughout the home. Despite numerous challenges, particularly in the primary steam shower, the team developed creative solutions to overcome obstacles. The final result was a combination of function and aesthetics.

One of the most notable achievements of the project was in the kitchen, where the team successfully integrated porcelain tile panels into sliding cabinet doors and hidden recessed areas. This innovative approach caught the attention of the cabinet manufacturer, who used the project images in its marketing materials.

In addition to the company’s dedication to excellence and innovation, Lambert Tile and Stone encourages other craftspeople to continue their education and network with industry leaders to take their business to the next level.

For more information about Lambert Tile and Stone, go to Lambert-tile.com , call Elizabeth Lambert, at 970-328-4411, or email info@lambert-tile.com .