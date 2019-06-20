Land Title closing agent Charis Patterson honored

Charis Patterson, a closing agent with Land Title Guarantee Company for the past five years, recently won two awards from the firm: the 2018 “Incredibles” designation (her second year in a row) for recognition in many different areas of expertise, and the prestigious Closer of the Year, presented to the Top Closer in Colorado throughout Land Title’s 55 offices across the state.

Patterson joined Land Title after leaving her career as a broker assistant. Her book of business includes complex transactions filled with entities, attorneys, 1031 exchanges and more. Her personality, eagerness, and extensive knowledge of real estate, has earned a dedicated following among Eagle County Realtors.

When not in the office, Patterson can be found attending industry events, local fundraisers and community gatherings. For more information, call 970-748-4784 or email at cpatterson@ltgc.com.