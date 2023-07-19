Landowner’s liability concern requires waivers for all Leadville 100 racers, spectators

A mountain biker descends on the Powerline Trail, July 12, 2023, near Leadville. The Powerline Trail is a common battleground for Leadville 100 racers, climbing nearly 1,400 vertical feet.

Hugh Carey/.The Colorado Sun

When Tim Costello bought 900 acres above Leadville in 2018, he was happy to host Leadville Race Series runners and mountain bikers on the Powerline Trail portion of the racecourse.

The steep section was popular with spectators who flanked the technical trail, cheering on racers as they flew down and then labored upward on the return leg of the races.

Now, as the 40-year-old 100-mile Leadville race series begins, Costello has posted “No Trespassing” signs to remind racers and spectators that the Powerline Trail is on private property and police will be on hand to make sure every spectator on the popular section of racecourse signs an electronic waiver promising not to sue Costello if they get hurt.

It’s the result of several months of negotiations between Costello and Life Time, which owns and operates seven running and mountain bike races and two training camps on remote single track around Leadville.

The company has special insurance indemnifying Costello. All racers will need to sign waivers releasing Costello from liability. So will race organizers, staff, support crew and volunteers. There’s even a booth for spectators to sign waivers before they venture into Costello’s property.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Read more from Jason Blevins at ColoradoSun.com.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.