Lane closures in store for Glenwood Canyon this week as part of planned maintenance

As part of post-winter efforts to maintain and repair Interstate 70, the Glenwood Canyon's current guardrails will be heightened. The maintance work is expected to last for the coming weeks.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

Motorists traveling eastbound into Glenwood Canyon could face lane closures due to a series of maintenance tasks initiated by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), announced Elise Thatcher, CDOT’s Northwest Colorado communications manager. The maintenance work, which will begin Tuesday, is scheduled to run 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day for the coming weeks, she added.

The maintenance is weather dependent, with plans to continue the work if conditions permit, Thatcher said. Maintenance will begin at mile marker 116 in Glenwood Springs and move east as workers make progress. These closures are likely to cause delays, as traffic will be reduced to one lane in the areas where crews are actively working. Westbound lanes will remain open for the time being.

To mitigate the impact on travelers, CDOT is utilizing electronic message boards near the canyon to inform drivers of the lane closures and updating cotrip.org with the latest travel information. The maintenance work is part of CDOT’s routine post-winter efforts to maintain and repair the interstate, Thatcher said.

As part of the maintenance, crews will be installing a new style of guardrail, which will stand taller than the canyon’s current ones, to enhance road safety.

“We don’t usually make updates unless they’re necessary,” Thatcher said. “We wouldn’t be doing this if we felt it wasn’t ensuring better safety for travelers through the canyon.”

The progress of this installation will be assessed in the coming weeks to determine if adjustments to the project are necessary.

The decision to start work at 8 a.m. for eastbound traffic is based on traffic patterns, with the aim of minimizing disruptions during peak commuter times, Thatcher said.

“We have tracked the commuter traffic eastbound and it’s light enough during the 8 a.m. hour that we anticipate the delays won’t be as comprehensive as they would be during an earlier commuter time,” Thatcher said.

Motorists are advised to plan for additional travel time. For the latest travel information and updates on the Glenwood Canyon maintenance work, travelers are encouraged to visit cotrip.org .