Lane closures planned for I-70 in Glenwood Canyon March 29 through April 2

Drivers should expect intermittent single lane closures on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon from March 29 through April 2, according to a new release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“Lane closures will take place in locations along I-70 eastbound, from just west of the No Name Tunnel to just east of Exit 129,” the release states.

“Work includes replacing signs, improving tunnel lighting, repairing rock walls, roadway resurfacing and rockfall fence improvements.”

There will also be lane closures in place for westbound I-70, between Exit 119 at the No Name exit to (No Name) to approximately Exit 125 at the Hanging Lake Rest Area.

“In this section, crews on the rockfall fence improvements will continue to drill anchors, install posts and hang netting for the temporary rockfall barriers,” the release states.

This is part of rock fall mitigation efforts in response to the Grizzly Creek Fire, which burnt through the area last year.

Colorado Department of Transportation regional communications manager Elise Thatcher said that some of the work stems from the Grizzly Creek Fire, which burnt through the area last year.

“CDOT is planning to install new rockfall mitigation in the canyon and repair existing mitigation. This equipment includes fencing to help catch rockfall if it lands on or near the roadway,” Thatcher said.

Thatcher said the CDOT is still assessing the final cost of these damages, repairs and additional work.

“The subsequent rockfall fence repair and new rockfall fence construction is estimated to cost $2.5 million.”

Most of the lane closures and work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Speeds will be reduced through the work zone and motorists can anticipate short delays through the work zones, depending on traffic volumes.

“Motorists should use both lanes to the merge point, also called a zipper merge,” the release states.

