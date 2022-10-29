Large slash piles set to burn near Vail could create quite a show this winter

Large slash piles await an opportunity to burn this winter in the White River National Forest north of Vail. A prescribed burn plan is being developed for the area, 4 miles north of Vail where Buffehr Creek Trail meets Red and White Mountain Road.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Four miles north of Vail in the White River National Forest, a logging project known as the Piney Timber Sale has resulted in the collection of massive, machine-built slash piles.

Those piles will have to be burned this winter, part of a large effort underway in the White River National Forest to burn all the slash piles which have been collected around the Eagle County area this year. That also includes the Hardscrabble Project, a commercial logging project approved in 2017 for 1,926 acres of land in the Hardscrabble area south of Eagle. Also in Eagle County, 5 miles northeast of Ruedi Reservoir, a prescribed burn in the Lime Park could begin in the coming weeks.

Crews from Vail Fire and Emergency Services are conducting pile burn operations over the next few months, as well, in West Vail near the end of Basingdale Boulevard and Bellflower Drive; Intermountain above Sequoia and Tahoe Drive; and East Vail at the Vail Golf Course and in the area of Bald Mountain Road.

But it could be months before the Piney project north of Vail sees any burning, said David Boyd with the Forest Service.

“We want conditions to be such that the fire’s not likely to go anywhere, and with snow on the ground, it’s not, but the other big factor that we’re considering with that pile burning is what the smoke is going to do,” Boyd said. “Sometimes that’s trickiest in finding the right conditions, because we want the smoke to lift out of the area, not drop down into the valleys where all the people are.”

The Piney timber sale is using a clearcut with leave tree technique to remove trees from 875 acres north of Vail. The logging project, as seen in this August photo, aims to create favorable establishment and growing conditions for aspen and lodgepole pine regeneration following the mountain pine beetle epidemic; reduce the accumulation and continuity of future heavy fuel loading over the long term by removing dead, dying and susceptible trees; and provide commercial forest products and/or biomass to local industries, according to the Forest Service.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

The Piney project, located near the intersection of the Buffehr Creek Trail and Red and White Mountain Road (Forest Service Road 734), dates back to 2005 when the area was part of a larger environmental assessment titled the Piney River Project, which proposed to reduce the susceptibility of lodgepole pine stands to mountain pine beetle infestation, increase vegetation diversity, and provide commercial wood products.

A timber contract was awarded in July of 2007 and some spot road construction to aid the project was completed in 2009. But no other action was taken by the Piney timber sale purchaser on the contract, and “during this time mortality in mature lodgepole pine increased dramatically, such that stands of lodgepole pine within the project area that were mostly live at the time of the decision are now, on average more than 50% dead,” the Forest Service reported in 2012. The project area was reanalyzed by the Forest Service and in 2011 the Piney timber sale purchaser, who had experienced financial hardship due to falling lumber prices, requested to cancel the Piney timber sale contract.

“On August 2, 2011 the Chief of the Forest Service signed a Decision Memorandum that provided an opportunity for timber sale purchasers and the Forest Service to mutually cancel timber sale contracts that were no longer economically viable due to the steep decline in lumber prices,” the Forest Service reported.

In 2012, in an effort to reoffer the canceled timber sales as quickly as possible, the forest service developed a new proposed action known as the Piney 2012 Project, which aimed to “create favorable establishment and growing conditions for aspen and lodgepole pine regeneration following the mountain pine beetle epidemic; reduce the accumulation and continuity of future heavy fuel loading over the long term by removing dead, dying and susceptible trees; and provide commercial forest products and/or biomass to local industries,” according to the Forest Service.

The 2012 notice of proposed action said approximately 914 acres of forested land would be treated using regeneration and salvage silvicultural systems, and approximately 875 acres would be treated utilizing a clearcut with leave tree prescription. The notice also said that “harvest activities could begin as early as 2013 and be complete within 3-6 years. Other associated activities such as site preparation, regeneration surveys, and fill-in planting would be complete by 2024.”

Commercial logging began in 2018, but hit a stall after that.

“For a few years, nothing got done,” Boyd said in September.

A large slash pile is seen from Red and White Mountain Road north of Vail in August. Logging efforts for the Piney timber sale, which dates back to 2005, were revived during the summer of 2022 after taking many years to get off the ground.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

But work began again during the summer of 2022, and that work was about 50 percent complete as of September, Boyd said, resulting in the massive slash piles visible from Red and White Mountain Road.

Boyd described that portion of the project as a “salvage prescription.”

“With a salvage prescription the contractors took the dead and dying trees from the area but left most of the live trees,” Boyd said.

The Forest Service also approved a request from the contractor to make larger piles than those called for in the notice, allowing 45-foot wide, 45-foot long, 25-foot high piles.

But it could be February before the piles are burned, Boyd said. Before any burning occurs, a prescribed burn plan will need to be developed, according to the 2012 notice.

Boyd said that plan has yet to be prepared, and after it is, more communication will be released from the Forest Service about what to expect.

With a vista that extends straight to Vail Mountain’s Eagle’s Nest viewpoint, the slash pile burns from the Piney salvage are expected to be visible from several high-profile locations.

“We try to, especially when it’s going to be somewhere visible, do really specific messaging,” Boyd said.

Prescribed fires are an important tool land managers use to reduce risk to nearby communities and give firefighters areas to more safely and effectively engage potential future wildfires, said Dan Nielsen, a fuels specialist in the White River National Forest.

White River National Forest crews are also monitoring 1,800 acres in the Aldrich Lakes area northeast of Meeker for a prescribed burn in the coming weeks. And in Summit County, slash piles in Keystone Gulch, Miner’s Creek near Frisco, and in Breckenridge near the Wellington neighborhood, Peak 7, and Tiger Road will be burned, as well.

The Summit County slash piles are the result of past work to thin and clear vegetation in an effort to “reduce the risk of unwanted wildfires and to improve wildlife habitat,” said Kat Gray, fuels planner for the White River National Forest. “We’ll only burn slash piles when there is sufficient moisture in the form of snow or rain and weather conditions allow for a safe, effective burn and optimal smoke dispersal.”