Larissa Read to resign from Holy Cross Energy board, creating vacancy

Holy Cross Energy has announced that Larissa Read of Edwards, who was elected to a seat in June, will resign from the energy co-op’s board of directors in the spring of 2020.

Read won by a wide margin in June’s mail-in ballot election. With 3,447 ballots received, Read claimed 39% of the vote. Michael Kaddatz of Eagle received 27%, David Campbell of Vail received 19% and Kenneth Wise of Edwards claimed 15%.

Read is the founder of Common Ground Consulting, LLC, which provides planning, facilitation, and project management services to environmental, nonprofit, and government organizations. She co-facilitated the Climate Action Plan for the Eagle County community and facilitated the stakeholder engagement for the City of Aspen Climate Action Plan. She also currently serves as Board Chair for the Eagle River Watershed Council.

Bryan Hannegan, the president and CEO of Holy Cross, thanked Read for her service, stating that “in a short period of time, Larissa brought new and valuable perspective and skills to our board, and her presence will be missed. We wish her and her family well in their next adventures.”

Per Holy Cross bylaws, the vacancy on the board will be filled by a vote from the majority of the directors for the remainder of Read’s term, which extends through May 2022. The appointed candidate will serve as a director until the expiration of the original term and will be eligible to run for re-election.

The Holy Cross board consists of seven directors, who are elected to represent three geographic districts: the western district with one director, the northern district with four directors and the southern district with two directors. Read is a representative of the northern district.

Members residing in the northern district, comprised of the communities in and around Vail, Avon, Edwards, Wolcott, Eagle, Gypsum, and Dotsero, who are interested in filling the vacancy are invited to apply for the position, beginning Dec. 16, by uploading a cover letter and resume at http://www.holycross.com/boardvacancy. The application deadline is Jan. 10, 2020. The appointed director is anticipated to begin service in March 2020.

Prior to applying, applicants are encouraged to review both the requirements of directors in the bylaws at http://www.holycross.com/bylaws, and the expectations and time commitment of directors, found at http://www.holycross.com/boardvacancy.

