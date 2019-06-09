Larissa Read wins seat on Holy Cross Energy board

Holy Cross Energy voters have elected Larissa Read of Edwards to the open northern district seat on the energy co-op’s board of directors by a wide margin. Results of the mail-in ballot election were made public early Sunday.

With 3,447 ballots received, Read claimed 39% of the vote. Michael Kaddatz of Eagle received 27%, David Campbell of Vail received 19% and Kenneth Wise of Edwards claimed 15%.

Read is the founder of Common Ground Consulting, LLC, which provides planning, facilitation, and project management services to environmental, nonprofit, and government organizations. She co-facilitated the Climate Action Plan for the Eagle County Community and facilitated the stakeholder engagement for the City of Aspen Climate Action Plan. She also currently serves as Board Chair for the Eagle River Watershed Council.

In a questionnaire submitted to the Vail Daily, Read said: “I want this job so that I can continue my service role to our community and help guide a leading regional utility into a low-carbon future. Holy Cross Energy has already taken a strong path toward clean energy, and I would like to engage, serve members, and support a state and national leader in the industry.”

In the southern district, one nominating petition was received from incumbent Director Dave Munk. Absent challengers, Mr. Munk was re-elected by acclamation.

The board consists of seven directors who are elected to represent three geographic districts: The western district with one director, the northern district with four directors and southern district with two directors. For more information on the HCE Board of Directors, including a map of districts, please click here.

The members of the Holy Cross board for 2019/2020 are: