Larkburger still closed following fire; Moontime Cyclery taking business

Smoke pours out of the Larkburger in Edwards on Friday evening. A kitchen fire at the restaurant spread to the roof of the building and caused significant smoke damage to neighboring businesses.

Eagle River Fire Protection District

EDWARDS — A kitchen fire that started at Larkburger on Friday caused significant damage to that property, as well as neighboring businesses, which suffered smoke and water damage.

No one was injured in the blaze, which took place in the restaurant’s kitchen. Tracy LeClair with the Eagle River Fire Protection District said engines were on scene within minutes and issued a second alarm when firefighters realized that the fire had extended into the attic space and roof of the building.

“Pretty much most of the roof is gone above Larkburger,” LeClair said.

LeClair said area businesses will have to close for some time while the damage is assessed.

“It’s unclear yet whether they’re even going to be able to get utilities back into that building, because the amount of damage to the Larkburger unit,” LeClair said.

Damage control

Adjacent to Larkburger, workers at Moontime Cyclery have set up a tent outside their shop, which must remain closed until an insurance adjuster can visit the property. As of Monday, Moontime Cyclery owner Frank Mitchell was still stationed outside his shop, awaiting that visit.

“Basically what we’re doing is damage control,” Mitchell said on Monday. “Telling people that we can’t get in to get your repairs, the bikes that are here to be tuned up, I can’t touch yet.”

Mitchell just opened a shop in Eagle this summer, so he has been referring customers to that location.

“It’s actually ironic, I think, that this is the year we finally opened another store,” Mitchell said. “There’s still a huge amount to figure out, at this point, but our goal is to keep taking good care of people, and to not let this affect us any more than it has to.”

Moontime’s Eagle shop is located on Chambers Avenue near the Post Office, where employees specialize in sales and service.

“We have a great service area,” he said. “I’m going to keep all of my employees busy, and I could use some help keeping them busy.”

Moontime Cyclery owner Frank Mitchell outside his shop on Monday, July 15, in Edwards. Mitchell is still taking business, servicing bicycles from his secondary location in Eagle.

Mitchell said it could be several months before the Edwards shop is open again.

Vail Vally Animal Hospital is also closed, but is seeing patients out of its EagleVail location.

Representatives from Larkburger could not be reached for comment.