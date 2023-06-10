Larry Grossman, the legendary voice of Vail’s GoPro Mountain Games bike events, is ready to drop the mic

Well-known cycling announcer Larry Grossman (right) with Tour de France commentator Phil Liggett. Grossman, who has been announcing bike races at the Mountain Games for over 15 years, is making this Sunday's road time trial his last event.

Larry Grossman/Courtesy photo

The cowboys were maybe a little drunk.

“We love Jimmy Buffet!” one of them yelled at the novice and naive — but confident — New Jersey-born guitar player. As the 20-something-year-old strummed and sang to one of the maybe eight songs he could satisfactorily stumble through, it was apparent the audition was already over.

“You’re hired!” the rowdy stable-staff chorus joyfully demanded.

“And I was the singing cowboy at Keystone Ski Resort for 11 years,” said Larry Grossman, who’s really known for being the preeminent voice of choice for cycling events across the Southwest.

“How?” is a reasonable question.

The emcee of the GoPro Mountain Games bike events will have his literal mic drop moment when he retires after Sunday’s road bike time trial. While he’s narrated the story of countless races across the Rocky Mountains for almost two decades, his own cross-country odyssey of arriving here in the first place is the real tale worth telling.

A love for the outdoors

Grossman grew up a “normal Northeast kid,” in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Street games of all sporting varieties continued “until mom called us in for dinner,” he recalled. He cheered for the Rangers, Knicks and the Mets — “not a Yankees fan,” he inserted for clarification. He loved all sports, but his true playground was the outdoors. For eight weeks every summer, he traveled to a summer camp in the northwest corner of his birth state to satiate his inner Huck Finn.

“It was pretty rough; we didn’t have a lot of bells and whistles,” Grossman fondly reminisced. “That’s where I got my appreciation for the outdoors.”

Hiking, sports, building rockets and making lanyards — the youngest of three loved every bit of being out of the house and away from parental authority.

“It was super organic fun, it didn’t cost any money and anybody could do it,” he said, inadvertently foreshadowing not only the essence of the Mountain Games, but also the wild, free-spirited conquest of the literal and figurative American West idea he rode to get there.

His father’s health issues relocated the family to south Florida right as Grossman entered high school. After attending Broward Community College for two years, he enrolled at Florida State.

Broadcasting wasn’t even a blip on the radar.

“I was kind of uncomfortable speaking in front of people as a matter of fact back in those days,” he admitted. Late to apply for the leisure services and studies program at a school infatuated by a young Bobby Bowden, Grossman had basically one objective in-between attending football games: graduate.

“I was still searching; kind of a lost soul of where I was going to end up,” he reflected. “I knew I liked having fun and I knew I wanted to be outside and be around recreation at some point.”

The sociology major and communications and public administrations minor experienced a monumental development in his required public speaking classes.

“They gave me some confidence; just being in front of other people — talking,” he said.

Grossman stuck around after his 1981 graduation to manage Hobbit Hoagies, one of Tallahassee’s local hangouts.

“I had no idea what I was going to do,” he said.

“I decided to travel across the country.”

Go West, young man

Before hatching the old-school road-trip plan with a college friend spring of his senior year, Grossman pondered other potential paths. He passed the air traffic controller exam, but couldn’t come to grips with going to Oklahoma City to actually fill the sector’s present shortage.

Instead, he loaded up his 1974 Mercury Comet, took the money he’d earned from a suffering summering spent hanging drywall in muggy south Florida, and headed west.

“We drove everywhere,” he described of the two-month adventure. “Down to New Mexico, up into Canada. We did this amazing trip.”

The cheap gas was covered by his Exxon credit card, which serendipitously arrived in the mail right before departure. The pair took in baseball games in every major city, played golf at Pebble Creek for $70, visited both NFL and MLB halls of fame, and visited friends and family. There was no itinerary.

“We basically pulled out a map and just thought, where do we want to go today?” Grossman remembered. One stop changed everything.

“When we came through the West, I made up my mind that I was going to move out West,” Grossman said. “Through the remainder of the trip, I’d already decided that I’m going to somehow figure out how to get out West to start the next phase of my life. I just fell in love with it.”

Luckily, his sister sent an Arizona newspaper ad seeking food and beverage managers for positions in Yellowstone. Grossman filled out and mailed in his application. He was hired as a line cook at the Lake Hotel. He loaded up a different junker — a 1971 station wagon he bought from his girlfriend’s dad — and barely coaxed it to Wyoming with everything he owned and $700 to his name.

“Still to this day, it’s the greatest summer of my life,” he said. “And I didn’t have a pot to piss in — I had no money, but you know it didn’t matter because you’re living in this super amazing place.”

The Florida bass fisherman learned to fly-fish, rock climb and mountaineer. He filled his off days with epic two-day hikes deep into the park. While he was there, he became friends with one of the public transportation bus drivers, a small Japanese man who would hook him up with his next gig.

“He worked in Yellowstone in the summer and in the winter, he went to Keystone to drive a bus for the resort,” Grossman explained. The driver passed out Keystone’s head chef’s business cards to all the Yellowstone cooks, including Grossman. Even though he’d only skied once as a kid (and hated it), he wanted his next stop to be at a resort.

“I was like, cool.”

Keystone’s Kool Kat

Grossman worked as a line cook at Gassy Thompsons for a couple years, riding up the small resort’s slow double chairs every day, cherishing the bad weather days for the slope solitude they provided. He taught himself to raft and found a guiding job for the summers. Part of his winter gig included preparing dinners for evening sleigh rides. Each night, the stable staff — “cowboys,” as Grossman called them — would come in to pick up the food.

“We’d shoot the heck with them, you know chat a little bit — and I became friends with those guys,” he said.

“I also played guitar and sang back then,” Grossman abruptly interjected before a three-second pause.

“We”ll get to the announcing part here soon,” he continued, almost an hour into his answer to this writer’s first question. “I’m going to write a book, … and I’m also leaving out like a bazillion stories …”

Grossman proceeded to chronicle how he wrote an original song about getting busted skiing too fast “and a bunch of other stuff.” Said song garnered first place at the Keystone employee talent show his rookie year. In Grossman’s second winter, the earned reputation prompted one of the stable-staff members to suggest trying out for the following season’s singing cowboy position.

“So I did,” Grossman bluntly stated of his end-of-the-year employee audition. He treated the slightly inebriated crowd to Jimmy Buffet, of course, and when he was offered the job, went and bought a bunch of music theory books. There was no YouTube after all.

“I got thrown into the fire,” he said of learning how to do twice-nightly shows on the fly. Grossman’s intrinsic initiative, which only matured as he moved from job to job, fostered a certain individualistic philosophy.

“My theory has always been, if that guy can do it, then I can do it,” he said. “I remember years ago that I was described by a coworker as a chameleon (in) how I could adjust to anything along the way. So, that’s kind of how I managed to get through all this crazy stuff.”

For over a decade, he’d ski until 3 p.m. and perform at 4 and 7, six days a week. He became comfortable entertaining a crowd and letting his energy carry them through a show, skills which would prove invaluable later.

He was on the move again when he met Steve Herter working the fly-fishing event at one of Jimmy Heuga’s MS fundraisers at Copper Mountain. Herter was getting ready to take over management of Seven Lakes Lodge outside of Meeker and offered Grossman a job. Once again, bags, fly rods and a guitar were packed up and moved.

During his four years in Meeker, Grossman spent winters in South Florida to be close to his ailing father; he operated a fly-fishing program in Miami on the side. One of his Seven Lakes clients, Gerry Engle, eventually asked if Grossman wanted to come and develop a fly-fishing program on the Eagle River in Cordillera.

Without hesitation, he responded, “Yeah, let’s do that.”

Making the most of the ride

Larry Grossman (left) announces one of the late Ben Sonntag’s legendary comeback wins at an Epic Rides race. Kenny When/Courtesy photo

From 2000-2006, Grossman lived in Eagle and worked at Cordillera. Given his wild persona, it’s appropriate that he got into mountain biking right when the rebel sport was coming into existence in the mid-80s.

He started racing for Charlie Brown’s Mountain Pedaler team and worked alongside Adam Lueck to organize a precursor to the Town Series’ short-track races. When Lueck left to work for the Vail Valley Foundation, Grossman had free rein on all organizational duties — registration, timing, and yes, announcing.

“People liked how I announced,” he said of his foray into the craft.

Grossman competed in the first few Mountain Games road time trial races, but in 2006 or 2007 — he can’t remember which, Lueck asked him if he wanted to announce. Then things really, finally blew up.

“Once I announced at the Mountain Games, a lot of people heard me, including people who did events on the Front Range,” Grossman said.

He received requests from events across Summit and Eagle counties; eventually, national governing body members got a taste of his energetic, lively, and unique presence and invited him to the Front Range. The warm exuberance was modeled after Dave Towle, a guy who cut his teeth in Boulder and became the most well-known, established cycling announcer in the country.

“Really entertaining, really funny — whenever I went to a race that he was announcing, it was super fun,” Grossman described. “He made you laugh along the way. I was like, man this guy is awesome at what he does.”

When Towle left, he recommended Grossman to promoters.

“(After that) I didn’t look for jobs anymore,” Grossman said of his peak schedule, which included 75-80 events a year across Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico. While his resume of announcing is mostly bike-based — he’s also hopped into the Birds of Prey press box to announce training runs. Interestingly — or perhaps expectedly — Grossman doesn’t view announcing as the confluence of his life experiences, learned skills and natural abilities.

“Definitely just another chapter in my life,” he said. “Throughout my life, I’ve always looked for big change about every 10 years or so. I wanted to do everything. I was never one to sit still and come to an office for 30 years. That wasn’t going to happen.”

Grossman feels his opportunities arose from good fortune, but also passionate desires and intentional actions.

“You gotta get some breaks along the way, but you have to make those breaks,” he said.

He’s called everything from the Steamboat Stinger to the Steamboat Stage Race, counted finishers at the Firecracker 50 and the Breckenridge 100, and been down to the Iron Horse Classic and up the Mt. Evans Hill Climb.

“I’ve seen a lot,” said Grossman, who always carries his trusty three-ring binder with its event sticker-plastered cover. Inside is a simple page with important anecdotes jotted beneath prominent athletes’ names. Preparation is important, but performance is more important.

“You learn after a while that once the curtain goes up, the show is going,” he said after regaling a nightmarish 24-hour national championships outside of Gallup, New Mexico in which the event organizers’ broken printer left him stranded on a noteless island of narrative futility. The spontaneity of the singing cowboy days came in handy there.

“It doesn’t matter what you have, you have to be able to finagle your way through and make it sound like you know what’s up.”

Among the remarkable individuals he’s covered, Grossman always relished his chances to call races with the late Ben Sonntag — a Durango professional mountain biker who was hit by a vehicle on a March 4, 2020 training ride — competing.

“He had a very rare ability to be, you know, five, six, seven minutes back in a mountain bike race — which is a huge gap — and come back and win or at least be in the mix for a win,” Grossman said.

“From an announcing standpoint, it was awesome, because I knew I could always count on Ben to come back late and make a race out of it. I could always build the excitement for people around. It was always exciting to see if he could pull it off or not and most of the time he did.”

One secret to Grossman’s commentary success: being present.

“I think the most important part of announcing is to pay attention — to everything — not just the race, not just the competition,” he said. Though the former racer always informed his audience on the unseen drama inside an out-of-sight peloton 1,000 vertical feet away, his colorful commentary has sometimes veered to matters more available.

“There’s always something to talk about, whether it’s the guy whose dog is wrapped around the light pole across from where you’re announcing,” he laughed.

“I have two responsibilities as an announcer. One is to educate people, and the other is to entertain people.”

Larry Grossman got a picture with Mikaela Shiffrin while announcing the Beaver Creek Splashdown. Larry Grossman/Courtesy photo

Grossman called the Mountain Games “the most unique event” he’s done. The joes vs. pros aspect, especially at the road bike time trial, is his favorite aspect.

“You’re out there participating with the best people in their disciplines and you can measure yourself against them. It’s amazing,” he said.

“We’ve had riders that rode in the Tour de France show up to do it, and then here comes some guy on his 1960 Peugeot with downtube shifters and flat pedals, with sneakers and cutout shorts. And he’s riding at the same time on the same course,” he continued.

“It’s more about the spirit and celebration of outdoor sport than the actual competitions. And there’s so much going on — it’s just overwhelming.”

He has a couple reasons for retiring now, some of which involve social media and cell phones, but it would be accurate to state a more fundamental reason, too: it’s time for another adventure.

Though he “wasn’t marriage material” during his free-spirited days spent making a life for himself in Colorado, he married seven years ago. Currently, he operates a fly-fishing business in the Pensacola area, where he lives. But, he still owns 4 acres of land in Hartsell.

“It has a fire ring and a bench,” he described of the plot he purchased decades ago. “We were going to put a cabin on it.”

Sounds perfect for writing that book. Who knows how many lost souls are debating a road trip in order to figure out their life. It might be brash. Then again, it worked for Grossman.

“You get one go around man,” he concluded. “Try and do all of it that you can.”