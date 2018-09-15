Last boat ramp at Green Mountain Reservoir in Summit County to close Sept. 17

SILVERTHORNE — Due to low water levels, the Big Green boat ramp at Green Mountain Reservoir will close for the season on Monday, Sept. 17. With the closure of the boat ramp, boat launching will not be feasible at Green Mountain Reservoir until next spring. The Heeney Marina boat ramp is currently closed due to low water levels.

Additionally, U.S. Forest Service campgrounds around Green Mountain Reservoir and Dillon Reservoir located on the Dillon Ranger District in Summit County, will close for the season starting on Sunday, Oct. 7. Cataract Creek and McDonald Flats Campgrounds will remain open, weather dependent, with limited services and no fee requirement to provide camping during the hunting season.

"As the summer comes to an end, I would like to thank all forest visitors for a great camping season," said District Ranger Bill Jackson. "Depending on the weather, we are hoping to provide camping at Cataract Creek and McDonald Flats Campgrounds with limited services through the November 14-18 hunting season. As a reminder, camping is not permitted off of County Road 30 in the Grandview Cemetery."

For those wishing to boat past Sept. 17, Grand Lake, Shadow Mountain Reservoir, and Granby Reservoir will remain open to boating through Sunday, Dec. 2.

For more information about camping and recreation on the Dillon Range District, call the office at 970-468-5400 or go to the district's website.