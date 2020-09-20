Last call stays at 11 p.m. in Eagle County, later in counties with better COVID stats
Polis’ executive order also allows counties under ‘Protect Our Neighbor’ to establish their own last call
The Denver Post
Bars in Eagle County still can’t serve alcohol past 11 p.m. — at least for now, Gov. Jared Polis ordered Saturday.
Polis extended the statewide “Safer-at-Home” order Saturday and set up a sliding last call for bars across the state, which will be required to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight or 2 a.m. depending on the severity of the novel coronavirus in each county.
The time for last call will be dependent on each county’s COVID-19 designation from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Counties that have the most favorable conditions — which now includes only Moffat, Rio Blanco, Mesa and Gunnison counties — aren’t restricted at all and can serve alcohol as late as the normal 2 a.m. last call, according to the order.
