Last call stays at 11 p.m. in Eagle County, later in counties with better COVID stats

Bars in Eagle County still can’t serve alcohol past 11 p.m. — at least for now, Gov. Jared Polis ordered Saturday.

Polis extended the statewide “Safer-at-Home” order Saturday and set up a sliding last call for bars across the state, which will be required to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight or 2 a.m. depending on the severity of the novel coronavirus in each county.

The time for last call will be dependent on each county’s COVID-19 designation from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Counties that have the most favorable conditions — which now includes only Moffat, Rio Blanco, Mesa and Gunnison counties — aren’t restricted at all and can serve alcohol as late as the normal 2 a.m. last call, according to the order.

