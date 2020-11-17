Last day to purchase Epic Pass is Dec. 6; price jumps to $1099 Sunday

An Epic Pass currently costs $999, and the price will jump another $100 on Sunday.



Epic Passes will be sold through Dec. 6 this year, according to an announcement from Vail Resorts issued on Tuesday.

The publicly traded company’s popular pass products allows skiers and snowboarders to avoid the ticket window and, for those who visit Vail more than a four times per year during the peak season, offer a discounted rate on the experience. Single day lift ticket prices have reached $219 in Vail during the peak season.

An Epic Pass currently costs $999, and the price will jump another $100 on Sunday. During the peak season, single-day pass prices have reached $219 at Vail.

With pandemic restrictions in effect this season, walk-up lift tickets will be limited, and pass holders will have to make reservations in order to ski or snowboard at Vail Resorts locations. Company officials say that will make pre-purchased passes the best way to access the mountain this season, regardless of the price savings.

In a release issued Tuesday, Vail Resorts Chief Marketing Officer Kirsten Lynch said the company is currently focused on safety and prioritizing passholders.

“While our Epic Pass portfolio has always provided unprecedented value, this year passholders get added benefits, including exclusive early season skiing and riding, priority access to our reservation system, new savings with Epic Mountain Rewards and peace of mind with Epic Coverage,” Lynch said.

The reservations system offers guests a total of 16 reserved days, depending on when they book.

Vail Resorts explains the reservations system like this:

Passholders can lock in up to seven priority reservation days for the core season (Dec. 8-April 4) as well as week-of reservations for the early season which are released each Wednesday for the following week (through Friday) for resorts that are open. Once in the core season, passholders can also book week-of reservations, which do not count against their priority reservations. Once a passholder uses one of their priority reservation days, they will be able to book another – allowing them to always hold up to seven priority days at a time. Reservations for all of the company’s resorts can be booked at EpicPass.com.

Lynch also said the company is seeing “tremendous enthusiasm” from skiers and snowboarders looking to get back to the mountains this winter.

“For skiers and riders who are eager to safely recreate outdoors this season, even if they just plan to go just one day, having a pass is simply the best way to do it,” she said.

The Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Epic Day Pass and Vail Resorts entire suite of pass products go off sale Sunday, Dec. 6.