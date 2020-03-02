Last Eat Chat Parent workshop of the year discusses role of ubiquitous technology in families

Dr. Steven Schlozman led an Eat Chat Parent workshop last year focused on managing anxiety in young people.

It’s 10 p.m.—do you know what your children are watching? Dr. Steven Schlozman poses the question in regards to his upcoming Eat Chat Parent workshop.

Between YouTube and Netflix and Hulu and the seemingly unending flow of streaming services, young people can consume media in so many different ways it’s hard to keep track of. Our job as parents is to be open to talking about what’s on the screen because as the saying goes, “the more things change, the more they stay the same.”

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to helping solve who is watching what—but that’s why Mountain Youth is teaming Eagle Valley Behavioral Health and Epic Promise for the final Eat Chat Parent workshop in the 2019-20 school year. Dr. Scholzman will focus on the challenges of ubiquitous technology. He’ll talk about digital entertainment and how you can talk to your children about how they – and you – can remain media savvy, while maintaining your child’s sense of independence and sharing family values. He will discuss TV shows, online videos and programming and how it relates to the teenage brain and behavioral health.

“Kids are always going to try to get away with watching something verboten, it’s a coming of age thing,” he said. “It’s more about helping families stay true to their values and understand the strengths about what is out there.”

Although the format has changed, Dr. Schlozman is quick to point out that parents have been dealing with various types of technology for generations—from the introduction of the rotary phone right to today’s diverse menu of offerings. Whether the content is a horror film, sex scene or series about suicide, it’s important for parents to know what kids are watching—and be ready to talk about what may be a sensitive topic.

One year ago, Dr. Steven Schlozman discussed that all young people have anxiety. Certain levels are healthy, and he explained how to talk openly and presented clear tips on how to help young people cope with stress. Dr. Schlozman returns this year to share his expertise in the arena of technology.

“Talking to your kids about technology should be an ongoing conversation. There are many ways to start the conversation and Dr. Schlozman will bring up some perspectives that may be surprising, and helpful, to having that ongoing conversation in your home,” said Carol Johnson, community education manager for Mountain Youth.

Children ages 10 and older are welcome to come with an adult.

If you go …

What: Eat Chat Parent

When: March 3 and March 4; for both nights, dinner at 5:30 p.m. and presentation from 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Eagle Valley High School on March 3, Battle Mountain High School on March 4

Cost: Free childcare, dinner and Spanish interpretation

More information: Learn more at http://www.mountainyouth.org/eatchatparent. Register at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MarchEatChatParent2020.