Latino Citizen’s Police Academy seeks to ‘build trust bridges’ with Eagle County Latinx community

The Latino Citizen's Police Academy is open to a maximum of 25 students, all subject to a criminal background investigation. Participants must be over the age of 18, have no felony convictions, no significant or recent misdemeanor convictions, and be willing to complete a liability form.

Daily file photo

AVON — The Avon Police Department will hold its eighth Latino Citizen’s Police Academy on Mondays from July 20 to Aug. 31. Classes in Spanish will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The academy is intended to “educate and inform citizens about the capabilities and roles that department officials take on,” the Avon Police Department wrote in a Spanish news release.

According to Avon Police Department’s Chief Greg Daly, approximately 50% of Avon’s population is Latinx, a reason why they decided to start the Latino Citizen’s Police Academy in this town. However, the academy has now expanded to include other county towns and law enforcement agencies.

Daly added that one of his biggest priorities has been fostering relationships with the Latinx community.

“I am extremely proud of the relationship and the community policing that this department has done with our Latino community in the 12 years I have been here,” he said. “It has been a major priority for our department to build those relationships and those trust bridges with our Latino community.”

Daly added that the Latino Citizen’s Police Academy, among other events such as Kids, Cops and Hoops, a program where Avon Elementary students can play basketball with the cops, and National Night Out, a fun event with music, food and activities between the community and the Avon Police Department, are great opportunities to interact with the Latinx community.

However, Daly also acknowledges that there is great fear of the police amongst Latinos, fearing that local authorities have some connection to immigration. To this Daly responded with the following message:

“We are not federal law enforcement, nor are we federal immigration enforcement. Our duty, our purpose, is to serve our community, period,” he said.

It is also important to Daly to note that the Avon Police Department, like other police departments in the county, does not actively work with immigration, nor collaborate with immigration in the search for individuals.

Here is everything you need to know about the Latino Citizen’s Police Academy, according to the Town of Avon’s website.

The Academy will have a total of seven classes:

July 20:

Introduction of Chiefs of participating agencies.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI). Participants will have the experience of investigating a crime scene.

July 27:

Participants will learn about police equipment and non-lethal weapons

August 3:

Police Academy Tour at Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Spring Campus – Virtual Weapons Training Simulator (FATS). Participants will receive a virtual computer scenario of real situations and must decide whether to shoot or not to shoot, and will have to react as a Police Officer according to the use of force policy.

August 10:

S.W.A.T. Participants will be part of a simulation exercise to resolve a hostage situation. Self Defense. Participants will learn basic self defense techniques.

August 17:

Presentation of the District Attorney, Judge and victim assistants.

August 24:

Drug Recognition and DUI enforcement, participants will learn how to evaluate the sobriety of an individual and perform tests on an intoxicated person

August 31: An afternoon with the firearms instructor at the shooting range. Graduation!

The Latino Citizen’s Police Academy is open to a maximum of 25 students, all subject to a criminal background investigation. Organizers ask that participants be over the age of 18, have no felony convictions, no significant or recent misdemeanor convictions, and willing to complete a liability form.

Fill out an application today on the Town of Avon’s website. You can also email your registration to Alan Hernandez at ahernandez@avon.org. For more information, visit the Latino Citizen’s Police Academy.

You can also contact Brenda Torres at btorres@avon.org or by calling 970-748-400 for more information.

The Avon Police Department will also host its Citizens’ Police Academy in English from Sept. 14 through Oct. 26. Classes will be held on Mondays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

Se puede contactar con Julio Garcia Jimenez, reportero en español, enviando un correo a jjimenez@vaildaily.com. Sígalo en Instagram @juliooomar. Vail Daily Spanish reporter Julio Garcia Jimenez can be contacted by sending an email to jjimenez@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram @juliooomar.