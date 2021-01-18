Lauren Boebert is sued in federal court for blocking constituent on Twitter
Lauren Boebert, the bombastic new Republican congresswoman from Colorado, has been sued in federal court on allegations that she violated the free speech rights of one of her constituents by blocking the constituent on Twitter.
Bri Buentello, a former Democratic state representative who lives in Pueblo, brought the legal action on Sunday.
“Buentello is a concerned citizen, and constituent of Boebert, who has tweeted criticism of Boebert,” says the lawsuit, filed by powerful Denver civil rights lawyer David Lane. “Boebert responded to Buentello’s valid criticism by following the lead of her authoritarian hero – Donald Trump – and blocked Buentello from viewing her Twitter account, replying to her tweets, or otherwise engaging with those who interact within the replies to her tweets.”
Boebert blocked Buentello on her personal Twitter account, but Lane argues that since Boebert uses the account to share official policy positions it is unlawful for her to block constituents from viewing it. Boebert also has an official Twitter account, but it has far fewer followers and is much less active.
“Because of the way Boebert uses @laurenboebert, the account has become an important channel for news about her office and the United States government,” the lawsuit says. “Those who are blocked from the account are impeded in their ability to learn information that is shared only through that account.”
Read more from Jessie Paul, The Colorado Sun.
The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User