Lauren Boebert to speak, distribute signed books at Eagle County Republican Party event June 19

Rep. Lauren Boebert leaves the House for Memorial Day weekend, Thursday, May 25, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Rep. Lauren Boebert is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the Eagle County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner event on June 19.

Boebert, a Republican, represents Colorado in the U.S. House of Representatives in House District 3, which contains a portion of the Gypsum Creek area not far from where the event will be held at Gypsum Creek golf club.

The event will also feature former Colorado governor nominee Heidi Ganahl along with Greg Lopez, former district director for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Colorado office.

The Lincoln Day Dinner is an annual celebration of the Republican Party and a fundraising event for Republican Party-affiliated organizations at the county level.

The event will take place at the Gypsum Creek golf course’s Creekside Clubhouse & Grill on June 19, with a sponsorship reception scheduled from 5 to 5:30 p.m., a VIP reception scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and a dinner from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Lopez, Ganahl and Boebert are scheduled to speak from 8 to 10 p.m.

General dinner tickets are $125 apiece, but a speeches-only ticket can be purchased for $25. A VIP ticket, which includes entry to the VIP reception, dinner, and two drink tickets is available at EagleGOP.com/lincoln-day-dinner23 for $200. VIP ticket holders will also receive a signed copy of Boebert’s 2022 book, “My American Life.”

“My American Life” is published by Post Hill Press, which has published several books by Colorado authors in recent years. The independent publishing house also published “In the Realm of Ash and Sorrow” by Fort Collins-based author Kenneth W. Harmon; “Lost and Found in Aspen” by Lori Gurtman, an Aspen-based mother and hiker; “Your Fertility, Your Family” by William Schoolcraft, the Medical Director of the Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine; and “Finding A Way,” by homosexual triathlon champion Siri Lindley, of Boulder.