Lauren Boebert trails Adam Frisch in fundraising, campaign cash as they head toward 2024 rematch

Aspen's Adam Frisch, running against incumbent Lauren Boebert in Colorado District 3, talks to his supporters at a watch party at Belly Up Aspen on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Democrat Adam Frisch is ammassing a formidable campaign cash advantage over Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District ahead of a 2024 race that could decide which party controls Congress.

Frisch outraised Boebert for the second quarter in a row, bringing in $2.6 million from April through June, more than three times the incumbent’s $818,000. Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, lost to Boebert by 546 votes in November 2022 in what was the closest U.S.House contest in the nation.

Frisch had nearly $2.5 million in the bank at the end of June, while Boebert’s campaign had $1.4 million, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Boebert started off the 2024 election cycle with $771,000 leftover from her 2022 campaign, with an additional $1.6 million raised in the first three months of the year. Frisch began the year with $365,000 from the 2022 race, going on to raise $4.4 million in the first half of 2023.

In 2022, Boebert’s campaign spent $7.4 million , while Frisch spent $6.3 million .

Support Local Journalism Donate



Read more from Sandra Fish at ColoradoSun.com .

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.