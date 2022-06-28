Lauren Boebert’s gun-themed restaurant, Shooters, might have to move or close

Lauren Boebert, owner of Shooters Bar and Grill in Rifle, may be forced out of her current location after the building's new owners didn't renew her lease.

Kyle Mills/Post Independent

One of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s most prominent brands is in peril.

The Western Slope congresswoman’s gun-themed restaurant, Shooters Bar and Grill , in Rifle, may have to close now that the businessmen who own the building decided not to renew its lease.

Boebert’s local campaign headquarters sits right next door to Shooters, displaying a large “THIS IS BOEBERT COUNTRY” sign, visible up and down Third Street in Rifle. The leases for both are now in question, Ben Stout, a spokesman for the congresswoman, said.

Milken Enterprises, a newly formed corporation headed by Mike Miller and Dan Meskin, took over legal ownership of the building in May, property records show. An employee of Miller and Meskin told The Denver Post neither wanted to comment on the property.

Stout confirmed that the leases for Boebert’s restaurant and campaign office would not be renewed but couldn’t say when they expired. The congresswoman is speaking to the owners about possibly buying the property, but nothing has been finalized, he said.

Boebert, of Silt, told the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel that if she and her husband don’t buy the building she would close the restaurant rather than move to another location.

The restaurant, where waitresses carry loaded guns and customers can order a “Guac Nine” burger or even ask staff about training classes to carry concealed weapons, rose to prominence especially after Boebert ousted incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton in the 2020 primary. It has become something of a right-wing tourist attraction, drawing in customers amused by the novelty or looking to catch a glimpse of the congresswoman.

