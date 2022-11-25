Law enforcement seeks donations for Shop with a Cop

Joe Staufer, the chief of police with the Eagle Police Department, pushes a haul of presents after shopping with kids for Shop with a Cop 2021 in Avon.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Archive

Eagle County law enforcement agencies are accepting financial donations from the community to support the 20th annual Shop with a Cop event on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

During the holiday season, representatives from the Vail, Eagle and Avon police departments along with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office select children and their families within Eagle County that could benefit from financial assistance or positive interaction with these agencies. Local elementary school children are paired with a law enforcement officer to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and family members. The children are picked up at their respective school and spend an afternoon shopping at local businesses followed by dinner and gift wrapping.

The goal is to assist 130 families in Eagle County and provide a memorable holiday season while building relationships between the students, families and schools for a more trusting community. With so many families struggling this year, the agencies are asking the community for financial support so each child can spend up to $100 on gifts for family members. Donations from community members make this event possible and any financial contribution is appreciated.

If you would like to donate, donations are being accepted at the following:

Vail Police Department

Attention: Brian Flynn – Shop with a Cop

75 S. Frontage Road West

Vail, CO 81657

Avon Police Department

Attention: Colleen Gaspard – Shop with a Cop

60 Buck Creek Road

PO Box 975

Avon, CO 81620

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office

Attention: Deputy Lisa Vasquez – Shop with a Cop

970-376-7036

885 Chambers Ave

PO BOX 359

Eagle, CO 81631

Eagle Police Department

Attention: Dominik Scriver – Shop with a Cop

970-328-6351 x 639

200 Broadway

PO BOX 609

Eagle, CO 81631

Special thanks to the additional agencies for volunteering their time: Colorado State Patrol, Vail Fire, Eagle River Fire, Greater Eagle Fire, Gypsum Fire, Eagle County Paramedics, Eagle County Airport Fire and Vail Communications.

For questions or comments regarding the Shop with a Cop event, please contact Brian Flynn of the Vail Police Department at 970-479-2200 or via email at blfynn@vailgov.com . Or contact Lisa Vasquez of the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-376-7036 or by email at lisa.vasquez@eaglecounty.us .