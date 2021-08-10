Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Colorado set for Saturday

Participants in the Law Enforcement Torch Run — an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Colorado — gather together for a photo after the races.

Special to the Daily

Eagle County’s Law Enforcement Torch Run will take place Saturday morning to boost awareness and raise funds for Special Olympics Colorado.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is Special Olympics Colorado’s largest annual fundraising event, raising money to support athletes with intellectual disabilities in Eagle County and across Colorado.

Events are held around the state leading up to the Special Olympics Colorado Summer Games, according to the Special Olympics Colorado website. At each event, law enforcement personnel and athletes light the “flame of hope” as a symbol of unity and inclusiveness.

Eagle County’s event will begin at 10 a.m. at Freedom Park in Edwards. Participants can run, walk, or bike in one of two events, according to a recent press release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

The first is a 5-kilometer race heading East on Miller Ranch Bike Path to U.S. Highway 6. Racers will turn around at Riverbend Drive and travel back to the parking lot of the Eagle County Skatepark.

The second option is a 1-kilometer “fun run,” which starts on the bike path, goes west around the lake and back to the skatepark parking lot.

Participants will meet at the Edwards Field House in Freedom Park, 450 Miller Ranch Road, and registration will begin at 9 a.m.

The races will start at 10 a.m., but the fun will continue until 1 p.m. with free food and emergency vehicles to explore, according to a flier for the event.

After the races, a Classic Air medical helicopter will land in the park for all to see and free ice cream, pizza and drinks will be provided.

Food will be provided by Sundae, Rocky Mountain Tacos, Domino’s Pizza and Marko’s Pizza, with local food trucks donating a portion of their proceeds to Special Olympics Colorado. Event T-shirts will be sold also to benefit the organization.

Law enforcement agencies represented at the event include the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Avon Police, Eagle Police, Vail Police, Colorado State Patrol, Gypsum Fire Protection District, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Vail Public Safety Communications, Eagle County Paramedics and Classic Air Medical.

Anyone interested in participating in the event can reach out to Lisa Vasquez for more details at lisa.vasquez@eaglecounty.us or 970-376-7036.

To donate or sign up online, visit https://www.classy.org/event/2021-eagle-county-torch-run/e337567 .