Leadville man involved in high-speed chase in March a no-show in court

A 27-year-old Leadville man who led police on a high-speed chase back in March failed to attend his court appearance Monday, prompting a warrant for his arrest.

Ryan E. Serens, 27, of Leadville, failed to appear in court after being arrested in March following a car chase that ended in EagleVail.

Photo courtesy of the Eagle County Sheriff's Office

Ryan E. Serens was arrested on March 24 after he led Eagle County sheriff’s deputies and Colorado State Patrol on a nearly one-hour car chase in a stolen red Subaru.

Serens’ case was bound over to the 5th Judicial District Court, and he was set to have his first appearance Monday, but didn’t show.

Dana Christiansen, the defense attorney for Serens, told the judge Monday that he had been unable to reach Serens since his last court appearance and was unsure about his whereabouts.

Serens already had an outstanding warrant for a 2020 case in which he allegedly broke into vehicles at the Riverwalk condos in Edwards. Given this, Judge Reed W. Owens issued a new failure to appear arrest warrant for Serens and raised his bond amount to set the bond for both cases at $25,000.

Serens has been charged with felony vehicular eluding and felony motor vehicle theft after he fled from police in March, continuing on even after stop sticks deflated two of his tires.

During the chase, Serens was seen driving in the wrong lane, passing other cars in no-passing zones and speeding up to 80 mph in a 45-mph zone as he drove westbound on Highway 24 from Red Cliff to Minturn and then on to Highway 6.

His erratic driving caused police to abandon the chase near Minturn. Serens was later located, and arrested, in EagleVail where he had abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled on foot, according to reports of the incident.

Serens later told police that he was suffering from withdrawals from methamphetamine and heroin and had used both drugs and drank several beers before the car chase began. Police found drugs, paraphernalia, open beer cans, a firearm and a bank card in another person’s name in the vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Arvada a week earlier.

Other charges Serens faces include firearm possession by a convicted felon and distribution of a controlled substance — also felonies. He has been charged with four misdemeanors: driving under the influence, driving under restraint, criminal possession of a financial device and reckless endangerment.

