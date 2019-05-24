Leadville man who assaulted police officer before being shot is headed to prison

Dylan Byrne Gregg, 33, will spend at least six years in prison for domestic violence and assaulting a police officer. The officer had to shoot Gregg to stop the attack.

Special to the Daily

A Lake County man who police said gave them no choice but to shoot him is headed back to prison.

When Leadville police responded to a domestic violence call, Dylan Byrne Gregg, 33, allegedly started throwing things through a front bay window at a Leadville police officer standing about 20 feet away in the front yard.

That outburst came on the heels of Gregg throwing and breaking things inside the house, which prompted his wife to call 911 and barricade herself and 1-year old child in a bedroom.

When police arrived Gregg turned his attention to them, according to police and prosecutors’ reports.

Police said they tried to calm Gregg, but he continued to escalate the situation. Once inside, police said they finally resorted to using a non-lethal Taser, but that didn’t slow him down much.

Gregg then charged at one of the officers, cornered him against a wall and began punching him in the head. The officer feared for his life and shot Gregg three times, police reports said.

Gregg survived the shooting, and doctors found that his blood alcohol level was .145, nearly twice the legal limit. The blood test also showed evidence of recent cocaine and marijuana usage. Gregg has an extensive criminal history, some related to drug abuse, including a prison commitment in 2009, prosecutors said in a press release.

Gregg pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer, a felony, and admitted domestic violence played a role in the Oct. 30, 2018, incident.

Under the plea agreement, Gregg faces a mandatory prison commitment to a term between six and 12 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 30, by Lake County District Court Judge Catherine Cheroutes. He is free on bond.

“Our thanks go out to law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to keep us safe, often from those closest to us in episodes like this stemming from domestic violence,” Bruce Brown, 5th Judicial District Attorney said. “Lethality in our rural community continues to escalate and it is unfortunate that officers are forced into situations where they have to respond in kind. We will continue to work to take people who use violence against those sworn to protect us out of the community for lengthy periods.”