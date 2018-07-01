Learn about CBDs at The Bookworm

In 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first in the United States to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Over the past five years, the industry has grown to host over 500 dispensaries in Colorado. And while getting high legally is an attraction, many more people are talking quietly around the dinner table about the access to CBD.

On Thursday, July 5, at The Bookworm of Edwards, learn about the medicinal strand of cannabis, called cannabidiol or CBD. Along with Brittany Centifanto, general manager of Roots Rx, attendees will learn about the substance, which is sold in gummies, pills, tea, salves and allows for countless health benefits without causing the user to feel high.

"CBD not only targets physical pain but also anxiety and depression, if you add in the amazing anti-inflammatory properties as well the compound is for everyone," Centifanto said. "It is also an alternative to opioids for pain and people really value having that option. We see patients being treated at Vail Valley orthopedic clinics with surgery who come to us because they do not want to take opioid pain medication during their recovery."

'The biggest miconception'

Centifanto became interested in cannabis through the federal cannabis research lab in her home state of Mississippi.

"I quickly became involved in this plant the government was growing and starting to look into why they would be interested in it. That began my research on CBD back in the early 2000s," she said.

While learning about the possibilities of CBD, she saw the affects of the plant on her own family.

"My father, mother and grandfather were all afflicted with cancer and I witnessed first-hand, how it helped them in recent years," Centifanto said.

Working at Roots Rx since its launch in 2014 has allowed Centifanto to educate customers about the benefits for diverse lifestyles. There have been countless myths about CBD which the industry works to dispel.

"The biggest misconception I get is that you will get high. It's very easy to assume because it's from the cannabis plant, which will affect you in the same way as THC [the chemical compound that is responsible for a high]," she said. "We also see that people are quick to want to avoid THC/CBD blends because of the THC content. The reality is that, we encourage the blend because it provides powerful relief."