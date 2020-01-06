Left lane on eastbound I-70 near Eagle cleared
A road incident on Interstate 70 near Eagle at mile marker 147 has been cleared. The left eastbound lane is back open.
Forty years ago, the Eisenhower and Johnson Memorial tunnels became the state’s transportation linchpin
During the busy holiday season, an important Colorado milestone passed. Dec. 21, 1979, was a historic day for the entire state, and particularly for Colorado’s Western Slope. That’s when the eastbound bore of the Eisenhower and Johnson Memorial Tunnels opened to traffic.